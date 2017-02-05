Green, Mrazek account for Red Wings' 1-0 win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Facing what seemed like steep odds Saturday night, the Detroit Red Wings got the two points they needed.

Petr Mrazek's 42 saves and Mike Green's first-period goal made the difference in a 1-0 victory over the Nashville Predators at sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

Playing less than 24 hours after pulling out a 5-4 verdict Friday night over the New York Islanders, Detroit (22-21-9) was outshot 42-19, including a whopping 33-11 in the last two periods and 17-4 in the third period. Nashville (25-19-8) put more shots on net than the Red Wings had total shots, attempting 67 -- counting blocked shots and attempts that miss the goal -- to the visitors' 38.

But Mrazek (12-12-5), who played Friday night, stood tall, particularly in the third period as the Predators created much more in the way of quality chances than they did in the first 40 minutes. He improved to 5-0-0 in his career against Nashville.

"Every game is different," Mrazek said. "it doesn't matter whether it's 5-4 or 1-0, the goal is to get the two points. I thought our defense helped me a lot, blocking a lot of shots. I felt good, no doubt about it."

It was Mrazek's first shutout of the season and 10th of his career, giving the Red Wings consecutive wins after a five-game losing streak that put their hopes for a 26th straight playoff berth in serious danger.

They still have to jump over six teams in the next two months to earn the eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, although they are only six points behind Philadelphia for that position.

"It's imperative that we continue to improve," Green said. "Our starts have gotten a little better. If we can keep doing that, hopefully we can get on a roll."

Green did his part to make it happen with his 10th marker of the season at 18:30 of the first. After hemming the Predators in their zone for a lengthy stretch, Detroit finally cashed in as Green took Henrik Zetterberg's pass in the high slot and guided a wrister through goalmouth traffic and past Pekka Rinne.

Nashville controlled most of the final 40 minutes, although it didn't create a ton of Grade A chances until the third period. It could have scored first prior to Green's goal, but Viktor Arvidsson's backhander at point-blank range clanged off the crossbar.

In a crazy third period that saw each team receive three power plays, the Predators stormed the Red Wings' goal repeatedly. Mrazek stoned Calle Jarnkrok on a wrister from the slot late in a Detroit power play, and delivered a clutch save on Filip Forsberg's wrister in front of the right faceoff circle after Nashville pulled Rinne for a sixth attacker.

But the Predators couldn't crack Mrazek and saw their six-game point streak at home come to an end.

"I thought we had a lot of quality looks, but you have to give their goalie some credit," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. "They make it difficult to win possession in the corners and sometimes, you get farther away from the net than you'd like. But I thought we were a little better in the third period."

Rinne (20-14-6) made 18 saves for the Predators, who were swept by Detroit for the third straight season.

NOTES: Detroit D Brendan Smith (knee) returned to the lineup after missing the last 13 games. The Red Wings played without C Frans Nielsen (upper-body injury) and D Niklas Cronwall (upper-body injury). ... Nashville D Roman Josi (concussion) was activated from IR after sitting out the previous nine games due to an illegal hit from Boston's Anton Blidh on Jan. 12. The Predators sent veteran C Mike Ribeiro to AHL Milwaukee after he cleared waivers. ... Detroit scratched D Ryan Sproul. ... Nashville scratches were D Anthony Bitetto, D Brad Hunt and C Derek Grant. ... The Predators recalled G Marek Mazanec from Milwaukee and sent G Juuse Saros down to get some games in. Saros joined the Admirals in Grand Rapids, where he played against Red Wings G Jimmy Howard, who's starting a conditioning assignment. Milwaukee won 5-4. ... Nashville also acquired C Vernon Fiddler from New Jersey for a 4th-round pick. Fiddler, who made his NHL debut with the Predators in 2002, had a goal and two assists for the Devils in 39 games this season.