Preview: Red Wings at Rangers

The Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers vie for their first victory in November at the other’s expense when the Original Six rivals meet at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. New York went the distance in both contests before suffering a 1-0 shootout loss to Winnipeg on Saturday and a 4-3 setback in the bonus format versus St. Louis two nights later. Henrik Lundqvist sat out against the Blues but is expected to be in net versus a Red Wings team he shut out in both home meetings to help the Rangers complete a three-game regular-season sweep in 2013-14.

While New York looks to put a positive spin on the finale of its four-game homestand (1-0-2), Detroit would love to do the same as it wraps up its three-game road trip. The Red Wings unexpectedly stumbled in a 3-2 shootout loss to lowly Buffalo on Sunday before dropping a 3-1 decision to Ottawa two nights later. “We didn’t skate, and when you don’t skate, it’s tough to win battles,” Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall said after his team fell to the Senators. “We didn’t even play in the first period.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, RSN, TVA

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (5-3-3): Captain Henrik Zetterberg scored on Tuesday for his team-leading 15th point but was kept off the scoresheet in all three meetings with New York last season. Pavel Datsyuk did muster an assist in the first game versus the Rangers in 2013-14 but was held without a point on Tuesday for the first time in seven contests this season. The NHL’s Second Star of the Week, Datsyuk has eight points in 10 career meetings with New York.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (5-4-2): With his defensemen decimated by injuries, general manager Glen Sather extended an invitation to veteran free agent Tomas Kaberle to skate with the team. The 36-year-old took him up on his offer Tuesday as the reeling Rangers are without four of their top six blue-liners - captain Ryan McDonagh (separated shoulder), Kevin Klein (left foot contusion), Dan Boyle (broken right hand) and John Moore (suspension). Kaberle has not played in the NHL since skating in 10 games with Montreal in 2012-13.

OVERTIME

1. New York C Derek Stepan (fractured fibula) continues to practice, but coach Alain Vigneault deemed his chances of playing on Wednesday as very slim.

2. Detroit is 0-for-7 on the power play in November and 5-for-46 on the season.

3. Rangers RW Mats Zuccarello sat out versus St. Louis with a lower-body injury and will be a game-time decision against Detroit.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Red Wings 2