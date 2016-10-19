Preview: Red Wings at Rangers

Speed thrills. That could easily be the mantra for the New York Rangers, who are flashing a catch-us-if-you-can style through the first three games of the season. Coming off a seven-goal eruption in a win over San Jose, the Rangers will square off with an Original Six rival when the Detroit Red Wings pay a visit to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Seven different players scored in Monday's 7-4 victory for New York, which has scored 14 goals and is averaging a shade over 34 shots per game. “Hopefully it’s going to have to continue. That’s got to be our identity as a speed game,” Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh said. "I just like the fact that we've already in a quick three games here identified what works for us." The Red Wings are coming off an offensive outburst of their own, steamrolling Ottawa 5-1 in their home opener after beginning the season with a pair of losses. Detroit could be hard-pressed to keep up with New York after surrendering 106 shots through its first three games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TVA Sports, NHL.TV

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (1-2-0): Defenseman Mike Green registered the first hat trick of his career in Monday's win for Detroit, which continues to get strong production from Thomas Vanek. The veteran forward collected three assists against Ottawa and has five points in three games in his 12th season overall and first with the Red Wings. "I wanted Thomas Vanek on this team. He brings an elite offensive ability that's hard to get when you don't draft high," coach Jeff Blashill said. "I've been real happy so far."

ABOUT THE RANGERS (2-1-0): Forward Chris Kreider is off to a sensational start for New York, recording a goal and an assist in each of the first three games. Kreider is the first Ranger to notch six points in the season's first three games since Brian Leetch in 1992-93 and the first to open with three straight multi-point games since Bernie Nicholls (1990-91). “When he’s at his best, he’s a nightmare for defensemen the way he skates, on the forecheck and causes turnovers,” New York defenseman Marc Staal said.

OVERTIME

1. Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist, who has allowed three goals in each of his two starts, has three shutouts in 10 games against Detroit.

2. Red Wings C Darren Helm has three goals in his last two games, matching his output in eight contests versus the Rangers.

3. Following Monday's play, New York was the only team in the league to have 18 different players notch at least one point.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Red Wings 2