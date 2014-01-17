Zuccarello scores lone goal as Rangers edge Wings

NEW YORK -- The smallest man on the ice made the biggest play for the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Mats Zuccarello, a 5-foot-7 center, worked a give-and-go with center Derek Brassard late in the game, providing the Rangers with a 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden.

Zuccarello, who will skate for Norway at the Winter Olympics in February, sent a floater past Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard at 14:02 of the third period. Howard had been brilliant to that point, stopping 44 shots.

“I tried to pass the puck, so it was a lucky bounce,” said Zuccarello of his game-winner. “I’ll take it because it was an important two points for us.”

Since being benched for one game by Rangers coach Alain Vigneault on Oct. 24 against the Philadelphia Flyers, Zuccarello has accumulated 34 points in the last 41 games, including nine points in his last 10 games.

Related Coverage Preview: Red Wings at Rangers

Zuccarello is tied with forwards Brad Richards and Chris Kreider for the team lead in goals with 12.

“He (Zuccarello) has just found a way to make some of those skill plays and play on the inside,” said Vigneault. “He’s been a very big part of our offensive game and again tonight he found a way to get a big goal for us.”

Both teams combined for a whopping 86 shots on goal, including 48 by the Rangers. New York registered 40 or more shots eight times this season and ranks fourth in the NHL with an average of 32.3 shots per game.

“What you saw tonight was, without a doubt, two goaltenders on top of their game,” said Vigneault. “Both guys, Hank (Lundqvist) and (Jimmy) Howard, had their A game out there. They were seeing the puck and controlling their rebounds.”

Lundqvist stopped 38 shots to post his third shutout of the season and 48th of his career. He is one shutout shy of Ed Giacomin’s franchise record 49 shutouts as a member of the Rangers.

Red Wings right winger Gustav Nyquist slipped a shot behind Lundqvist with 44.5 seconds remaining, but Lundqvist reached back to cover the puck just before it crossed the line.

“It was fun,” said Lundqvist. “It was kind of a good goalie game, I guess, because you were seeing a lot of shots and just trying to be in good position.”

The Red Wings were without two of their top scorers in right winger Daniel Alfredson, who missed his eighth game with back spasms, and center Pavel Datsyuk, out for the fifth straight game with a lower-body injury. The duo has combined for 62 points this season.

Howard, who was chosen to represent the United States in the Winter Olympics, stopped 35 shots through two scoreless periods. He made a terrific save against left winger Carl Hagelin, snatching his point-blank wrist shot in mid-air with his glove midway through the second period.

Detroit failed to capitalize on its two power-play opportunities in the first period. The Red Wings squandered 23 man-advantage chances in their last six games and rank 22nd in the league in power-play percentage at 16.7 percent.

”I really thought our power play early was good,“ said Red Wings coach Mike Babcock. ”We didn’t score on it, but we had great zone time. We were relentless on the puck and had opportunities.

“We had outstanding goaltending from Howard and they had outstanding goaltending from Lundqvist. You don’t get a lot of moral victories in the NHL, and yet to me the evaluation process for our group is how hard we play and how organized we are and I was pleased with that.”

NOTES: The Rangers (25-21-3) are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. ... Detroit (20-17-10) is 10-3-10 in one-goal games. ... The last time the Rangers shut out the Red Wings was on Nov. 27, 1976 at Detroit. ... The Rangers and Red Wings have been separated by two goals or less in each of their last 12 meetings, including eight games decided by one goal. ... Rangers D Ryan McDonough recorded a career-high seven shots on goal in a game-high 27:18 of ice time. ... Detroit recalled C Cory Emmerton from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. In 130 previous games with the Red Wings, he had 21 points and 22 penalty minutes. ... The Red Wings have lost 187 man games to injury this season. ... Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist is 4-1-0 with a1.40 goals against average and .957 save percentage in his last five games. Entering Thursday’s games, Rangers C Chris Kreider ranked second among NHL rookies in scoring with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists).