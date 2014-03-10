Lundqvist earns 300th win, Rangers blank Red Wings

NEW YORK -- New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist admitted that achieving two career milestones was on his mind after the second period of Sunday’s game with the Detroit Red Wings.

“I started thinking why not go for a doughnut in this game and reach 300 wins?” he said. “It was a good challenge for me.”

Lundqvist accomplished both goals, stopping 30 shots in the Rangers’ 3-0 win, earning his 300th career victory and tying Eddie Giacomin’s franchise record of 49 career shutouts. The 32-year-old Lundqvist is one win shy of Mike Richter’s franchise record 301 wins.

It was Lundqvist’s third shutout this season and second against Detroit. He stopped 38 shots in New York’s 1-0 win over the Red Wings on Jan. 16.

”It’s a great feeling to be up there with those guys (Giacomin and Richter),“ Lundqvist said. ”This organization has been around for so long, so to be up there with them, it’s very special and I am proud just thinking about it.

“I have been lucky to be here for almost nine years and play with great defensemen in front of me. I have kept all the shutout pucks. Hopefully, I can keep collecting more.”

The win moved the Rangers (35-26-4) into second place in the Metropolitan Division with 74 points, one point ahead of idle Philadelphia.

Detroit (29-22-13) is currently tied with Columbus, which didn’t play on Sunday, for the last of the Eastern Conference’s eight playoff seeds. Both teams have accumulated 71 points.

Center Chris Kreider scored two goals and center Brian Boyle added one for the Rangers.

Jimmy Howard registered 28 saves for Detroit, who have lost three of its last four games.

Detroit was without one its top scorers, center Pavel Datsyuk, who was sidelined with a knee injury. Datsyuk, who is second on the team in goals scored with 15, missed his 25th game of the season. Detroit has endured an injury-plagued season, losing 279-man games to injury, behind only Pittsburgh and Anaheim.

Centers Gustav Nyquist and Riley Sheahan recorded four shots on goal each for Detroit, which managed only three shots in three power-play chances.

”We never made it hard on Lundqvist,“ said Detroit coach Mike Babcock. ”I was disappointed with our group today. I‘m not trying to take anything away from the Rangers. I thought they played hard and were organized, but we weren’t competitive enough.

“We turned over the puck and we didn’t compete physically in the offensive zone.”

Kreider scored two third-period goals. His wrist shot skating down the right wing at 12:11 from center Derick Brassard and defenseman Ryan McDonagh gave the Rangers the 3-0 cushion.

New York opened up a 2-0 lead just 14 seconds into the third period. Kreider scored his 15th goal of the season on a deflection of McDonagh’s blast from the right point. The goal was Kreider’s second in five games.

Boyle, the fourth-line center, gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead when he grabbed a loose puck from in front of the Detroit goal and sent a wrist shot past Howard for his fifth goal of the season at 5:14 of the first period. Boyle’s first goal in nine games was assisted by defenseman John Moore and center Dominic Moore.

Detroit began the game just one point behind the Rangers in the Eastern Conference playoff standings.

“It was important for us to beat this team,” Lundqvist said. “We took the option not to practice yesterday (Saturday). Whatever it takes right now to prepare for each game like in the playoffs. That’s the way it feels right now. We approach every game like a must-win.”

NOTES: Detroit has lost four straight to the Rangers dating back to Feb. 7, 2011. ... The Rangers killed off three Detroit power plays. New York’s penalty kill has not allowed a power-play goal in the last four games (nine times shorthanded). ... Rangers C Derek Stepan recorded two assists to extend his point streak to six games. ... New York LW Rick Nash has recorded 20 goals in each season since his rookie year in 2002-03. He is only player in the league with an active streak of 10 straight 20-goal seasons. ... Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist has allowed two goals or less in 12 of his last 17 games. ... The Rangers have scored six short-handed goal this season, three from D Ryan McDonagh, who is tied for sixth among NHL defensemen with 11 goals. ... Detroit recalled G Petr Mrazek from Grand Rapids of the AHL. ... Red Wings backup G Jonas Gustavsson was nursing a sore groin and was scratched for the game.