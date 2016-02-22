Klein nets winner in OT as Rangers blank Red Wings

NEW YORK -- Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard stopped everything that came his way for 60 minutes.

A point blank 2-on-0 opportunity? No problem.

A penalty shot? He’s got it.

But 1:59 into overtime, Howard ran out of answers.

Defenseman Kevin Klein broke a scoreless tie by converting a 2-on-1 chance from Howard’s doorstep to give the New York Rangers a 1-0 victory at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night and send the Red Wings to their fourth straight loss.

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist had to make just 22 saves for his fourth shutout and needed to be flawless in order to best the much busier Howard, who stopped 29 shots, including a penalty shot for right winger Jesper Fast with 5:25 remaining in the third period.

“Howard played real well; he kept them in the game there,” Lundqvist said. “The last 10 minutes of the game, you definitely know the next goal wins. At least, that’s the mindset you have. For the most part, the puck was in there end and when they had the puck in our end, they missed the net. Sometimes, that is tough, to keep your focus. But it’s a tie game and you just want to get the win at home.”

“It’s not satisfying because we didn’t get the win,” said Howard, a native of Ogdensburg, N.Y., who has yet to register a win in 2016. “It doesn’t matter. You still want to get the two points but it was a fun game to be a part of. It’s always fun being a New York boy and being able to come back here to play.”

There was a litany of near-misses during the first 60 minutes.

Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi had two chances in succession from the top of the crease during the first period, only to have one stopped by Howard and the second glance off the post. Less than two minutes after Fast was stopped on a penalty shot, he was denied on a 2-on-0 off a feed from center Derick Brassard.

Red Wings left winger Henrik Zetterberg and center Pavel Datsyuk both hit posts in the second and third periods, respectively, with shots that had beaten Lundqvist.

The Rangers appeared to grab a 1-0 lead midway through the third period when center Kevin Hayes banked a shot from a bad angle off Howard’s pads but the goal was overturned when video review showed the skate of Rangers left winger Oscar Lindberg hit Howard in the head just before Hayes unleashed his shot.

If not for 3-on-3 overtime, this game might still be going.

“As the game went on, you knew it was going to be a bounce here, a mistake there that was going to end the game,” Rangers defenseman Marc Staal said. “We took it right to overtime. Three-on-three, make a play, it’s in the back of the net.”

“The goaltenders on both sides played extremely well,” Klein said. “(Hayes) put a perfect pass in there for me. He kind of looked at me I kind of knew it was coming and I managed to place it well.”

The Rangers (34-19-6) are now 7-2-1 since the All-Star break and looking more like a sure thing for the postseason with a quarter of the season remaining. The Red Wings (29-20-11) are in a wild-card spot and hold a four-point lead over ninth-place New Jersey.

Howard was once the unquestioned No.1 goaltender for the Red Wings but has been usurped by Petr Mrazek this season. Howard hasn’t won since Dec. 3 and routinely finds himself making starts in the second half of back-to-backs -- like he did against the Rangers -- but may be showing signs of finding his game.

“Howard was great. He certainly deserved the win,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “He’s had three good outings in a row and hopefully he can build on that.”

NOTES: Red Wings LW Dylan Larkin was back in the lineup after missing Saturday’s game in Ottawa with an illness. ... Red Wings LW Tomas Jurco, who played Saturday, was a healthy scratch. ... Rangers D Ryan McDonagh did not play. He left Thursday’s game after taking an elbow to the head by Maple Leafs LW Leo Komarov and is considered day-to-day with a jaw contusion and neck spasms. ... Rangers RW Marek Hrivik made his NHL debut. He took the roster spot of LW Daniel Paille, who cleared waivers and was assigned to Hartford of the AHL on Saturday. Hrivik played 7:32 on nine shifts.