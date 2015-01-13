Preview: Red Wings at Sabres

The Detroit Red Wings continue their six-game road trip with a visit to the lowly Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. Buffalo has lost seven straight and has not recorded a win in regulation since Dec. 11 - a stretch that includes a 6-3 road loss at Detroit. The Red Wings have won nine of their last 10 meetings with the Sabres, who defeated Detroit in a shootout on Nov. 2.

The Red Wings are hoping to stay afloat in the Atlantic Division playoff race without the services of goaltender Jimmy Howard, who is out with a groin tear. Buffalo is the lowest-scoring team in the league with 81 goals and fires a league-low 23.2 shots per game, which could mean for an easier night for likely starter Petr Mrazek. The Sabres are returning home from a four-game road trip, but their 10-10-2 record at First Niagara Center does not inspire much confidence.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 1, Fox Sports Detroit, MSG Buffalo

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (22-11-9): Thomas McCollum was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League to back up Mrazek. Johan Franzen’s upper-body injury allowed for Teemu Pulkkinen to make his NHL debut Saturday, playing over 16 minutes in the contest - including almost two minutes of power-play time. Tomas Tatar has enjoyed facing Buffalo this season, recording three goals over the previous two meetings.

ABOUT THE SABRES (14-26-3): Chris Stewart missed practice Monday due to the flu while Cody McCormick was hospitalized for a blood clot Sunday but was released the following day and is out indefinitely. Torrey Mitchell could return from his lower-body injury as soon as Tuesday, but captain Brian Gionta will miss at least one more game due to his upper-body ailment. Buffalo recalled Phil Varone and Zac Dalpe from Rochester of the AHL on Monday.

OVERTIME

1. Detroit is 6-6-6 against Atlantic Division opponents but has a winning record against all other divisions.

2. The Sabres have scored a total of eight goals on their seven-game losing skid, never netting more than two in one contest.

3. Buffalo will visit Detroit on Sunday to wrap up the four-game season series.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Sabres 1