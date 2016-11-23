Preview: Red Wings at Sabres

The Detroit Red Wings are in a major tailspin following a fast start to the season and will look to avoid their second five-game losing streak in 3 1/2 weeks when they visit the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night. The Red Wings have dropped nine of their last 11 games to fall into the cellar in the Atlantic Division -- one point behind Buffalo.

It's been a season of streaks for Detroit, which won six in a row prior to its current swoon. “The good thing is it is still early, but we have to stop the bleeding," Red Wings forward Frans Nielsen told reporters. "The other good thing is we know we can put a streak together, we have done it before this year. Buffalo knows something about winless droughts, losing six in a row before rebounding with back-to-back home wins against Pittsburgh and Calgary. The Sabres are coming off a four-goal eruption against Calgary after being limited to one regulation tally in six of their previous seven contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit Plus, MSG-B (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE SABRES (7-8-4): Buffalo broke out of its offensive slump by banging in three power-play goals in a span of 1:41 against Calgary, which coach Dan Bylsma conceded: "That's a lot of goals in a short period of time for our team." Undrafted free agent Taylor Fedun has provided an unlikely spark to the attack, collecting two assists Monday to give the defenseman four points in his first three games with the Sabres. Kyle Okposo had a goal and an assist Monday to boost his team-high total to 12 points.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (8-10-1): Detroit scored five goals during the four-game skid, prompting coach Jeff Blashill to switch lines at Tuesday's practice. Dylan Larkin centered Gustav Nyquist and ex-Sabres forward Thomas Vanek, who returned Sunday after missing 11 games with a hip injury. "I got to worry about my own game right now," Vanek told reporters. "But obviously being back with Nyquie, I think will be good for me. And Larks, having good speed down the middle is going to open things up hopefully for the two of us."

OVERTIME

1. Red Wings G Jimmy Howard takes a 7-0-1 mark and 1.52 goals-against average versus Buffalo into Wednesday's start.

2. Sabres C Ryan O'Reilly, out since suffering an oblique injury on Nov. 11, could return against Detroit.

3. Red Wings F Tomas Jurco, sidelined since offseason back surgery, was sent to Grand Rapids for a two-game conditioning stint.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Sabres 2