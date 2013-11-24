Red Wings 3, Sabres 1: Johan Franzen scored a power-play goal to snap a tie with 8:17 remaining in the third period as visiting Detroit posted just its second win in 10 outings (2-3-5).

Darren Helm tallied in his third straight contest and Daniel Alfredsson added an empty-net goal and an assist in his return from a five-game absence with a groin injury. Jonas Gustavsson turned aside 21 shots - including a penalty shot by captain Steve Ott in the second period - as the Red Wings improved to 11-1-1 in their last 13 meetings with Buffalo.

Cody Hodgson scored and Ryan Miller finished with 31 saves for the Sabres, who have dropped four straight and fell to 1-4-0 under interim coach Ted Nolan.

With the game tied at 1-1 and Buffalo defenseman Tyler Myers serving a cross-checking penalty, captain Henrik Zetterberg skated into the offensive zone before feeding Franzen in the right circle. Franzen fired a wrist shot that caromed off the stick of Christian Ehrhoff before glancing in off the leg of fellow defenseman Alexander Sulzer and into the net.

After getting outscored 31-4 in the first period on the season, Buffalo drew first blood 7:47 into the opening session after Hodgson took advantage of Helm’s turnover before tucking the puck past Gustavsson. Helm avenged his miscue 30 seconds into the middle period after backhanding the puck past Miller.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Detroit C Pavel Datsyuk did not accompany the team to Buffalo after being elbowed in the jaw by Ottawa D Jared Cowen in Saturday’s 4-2 loss. ... Sabres RW Drew Stafford notched his 150th career assist on Hodgson’s goal. ... Miller fell to 2-8-2 in his career versus the Red Wings.