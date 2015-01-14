(Updated: UPDATING: Editing throughout.)

Red Wings 3, Sabres 1: Tomas Tatar scored to help visiting Detroit extend Buffalo’s losing streak to eight games on a night when the host honored one of its all-time greats.

Darren Helm netted a short-handed goal and Gustav Nyquist added a power-play tally while Petr Mrazek made 25 saves for the Red Wings. Tatar continued to be a thorn in the Sabres’ side this season, scoring four of Detroit’s 11 goals over the first three contests of the four-game season series.

Defenseman Mike Weber recorded the lone tally for Buffalo, which has not won in regulation since Dec. 11. Michal Neuvirth stopped 27 shots for the Sabres, who retired Dominik Hasek’s No. 39 during a pregame ceremony.

Tatar backhanded a rebound past Neuvirth 1:45 after Weber got the Sabres on the board at 13:24 of the second period. Nyquist registered his ninth power-play goal 7:34 into the session to give Detroit a 2-0 advantage.

Helm opened the scoring 9:42 into the game with a wrist shot that sailed past Neuvirth’s blocker. It was the league-worst seventh short-handed goal allowed by the Sabres this season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Detroit D Kyle Quincey registered the only multi-point performance of the game with two assists. … Detroit has won 10 of its last 11 meetings with Buffalo. ... The Red Wings learned earlier Tuesday that All-Star G Jimmy Howard would miss 2-4 weeks with a slight groin tear.