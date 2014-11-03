Sabres rebound with shootout win over Detroit

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Slowly but surely, the Buffalo Sabres are beginning to show some positive signs on the ice.

One day after suffering a 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Sabres responded with a 3-2 shootout win over the Detroit Red Wings. It was Buffalo’s first win at home this season.

“It’s starting to (develop),” Sabres coach Ted Nolan said. “We’ve got some guys that are really doing it and some other guys are teetering on it. ... You see it. The last five games we’re 2-2-1, which is not bad; we had such a horrendous start. You do it one piece at a time and you build it one player at a time and slowly it’s starting to come around.”

After falling behind 2-1, the Sabres (3-9-1) staged a rare rally in the third and center Zemgus Girgensons scored the deciding goal in the third round of the shootout. Girgensons beat Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard with a quick wrist shot high to the blocker side.

“You hate losing more than you love winning,” Girgensons said. “Winning’s awesome. It’s a different feeling. It feels good. I just hope we can keep going and improve.”

Center Tyler Ennis also scored in the shootout for Buffalo. After Detroit right winger Gustav Nyquist evened the shootout at 1-1, left winger Henrik Zetterberg came up short with his forehand attempt.

Center Brian Flynn and right winger Chris Stewart scored in regulation for the Sabres. Goalie Michal Neuvirth made 36 saves.

Center Pavel Datsyuk and left winger Thomas Tatar scored in regulation for the Red Wings (6-3-2), who controlled large segments of play and put 38 shots on net. Howard made 19 saves in regulation.

“We had a ton of good things,” Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said. “We had unbelievable scoring chances and didn’t score. It’s not like we did everything terrible, we didn’t at all. Would we like to get the second point, yes.”

The shootout came after the Red Wings thought they had the game-winner in overtime. Zetterberg’s goal with 2:28 into the extra session was waived off because right winger Johan Franzen was in the Sabres’ goal crease.

“I was talking to the ref a couple times during the game and he told me, ‘I know he’s standing in the crease so whenever they’re going to score a goal I‘m going to disallow it.’ I was glad he actually did it,” Neuvirth said.

The Red Wings didn’t have many issues with the call.

“It goes both ways,” Zetterberg said. “We had it against us today, hopefully we’ll have it with us next time.”

Flynn opened the scoring seven minutes into the second period on his first goal of the year. Following two strong chances by Girgensons, Flynn roofed a rebound into the top of the net to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

Detroit evened the score six minutes later on Tatar’s third goal of the season. The goal came after heavy pressure from the Red Wings in the Buffalo end, with the Sabres unable to clear the puck out of the zone for well over a minute. Tatar eventually unleashed a low wrist shot from behind the left circle to make it 1-1 at 12:55.

Datsyuk made it 2-1 on a 3-on-2 rush just under five minutes into the third period. Left winger Justin Abdelkader threaded a perfect pass to Datsyuk alone in the slot, and the veteran made no mistake to pick up his fifth goal of the season.

Stewart tied it up at 2 with 6:52 remaining on his first goal of the season. Stewart’s initial shot from in front of the net caromed off several Red Wings, including defenseman Brendan Smith, before trickling over the goal line.

Stewart and the Sabres hope the win will provide a spark after an extremely disappointing start to the season.

“We’ve got a little bit of a home stretch here,” Stewart said. “We’ve got a chance to put together four or five games at home and a couple wins and some Eastern Conference and divisional opponents coming in, too. So I think we’ve just got to build on it. We had a rough October and we weathered the storm and we’re going to learn a lot more about what this team’s about in November.”

NOTES: D Mike Weber, D Andre Benoit and LW Marcus Foligno were scratched for the Sabres. ... RW Daniel Cleary, D Kyle Quincey and C Andrej Nestrasil were scratched for the Red Wings. ... Prior to the game, the Sabres recalled forward Johan Larsson from the AHL’s Rochester Americans. Larsson had four assists in 28 NHL games during his rookie season last year. This year, he has eight points (three goals, five assists) in nine games for the Americans. ... This was the first of four meetings between the Sabres and Red Wings this season, and the 121st game all-time between the two teams. They next meet on Dec. 23 in Detroit.