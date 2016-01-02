Red Wings end skid, slip past Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Left winger Tomas Tatar and the Detroit Red Wings ended a pair of streaks Saturday afternoon.

Tatar scored with 2:50 remaining to lead the Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Tatar ended an eight-game scoring drought and the Red Wings ended a three-game losing streak.

“When you’re going through a stretch where the puck won’t go in you obviously think about it, but we got the two points tonight which is huge,” Tatar said.

Left winger Henrik Zetterberg, center Brad Richards and center Riley Sheahan also scored for the Red Wings (19-13-7).

On the game-winner, Tatar cut inside the slot and ripped a hard wrist shot to the blocker side for his 12th goal of the year.

Tatar’s game-winner came moments after the Sabres missed a chance to take a late lead when left winger Evander Kane’s shot hit the post.

“I think it’s important for Tatar,” Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill said. “I think he’s actually played well. We talked about it yesterday, we knew his (eight-game) stretch has been tough but honestly he’s played well. He’s had chances. He’s competed hard. So when you see that, you know the guy’s going to come out of it if he can just persevere through.”

The Red Wings lost two separate leads before coming through with the win. Goalie Petr Mrazek was outstanding between the pipes and made 32 saves. Mrazek made a handful of big glove saves in the first and second periods before stopping Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian on a breakaway with 1:25 remaining to preserve the victory.

“He’s got an ability to seize the moment,” Blashill said. “Petr’s done that throughout his career. You don’t want to give up the breakaway obviously there at the end to Bogosian but he made the big save on it. We’ve still got areas to get better but I was happy certainly with the way he played.”

Center Jack Eichel scored twice and right winger Sam Reinhart scored for the Sabres (15-20-4). Goalie Chad Johnson made 19 saves.

“That’s the difficult part -- you do fight back, you do get back to even and we give up a goal late in the game that is the deciding factor,” Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma said.

The Sabres extended their losing streak to four games with the defeat, though it wasn’t for a lack of effort.

“As frustrating as it is right now ... we’ve got to find a way to get ourselves out of this little funk, get an ugly win and just get back on track,” Sabres defenseman Josh Gorges said.

Reinhart evened the score at 3-3 off a fortunate bounce on the power play 8:58 into the third. A stop by Mrazek ricocheted among Reinhart and two Red Wings before sliding into the net.

Zetterberg made it 3-2 2:27 into the third period by finishing a rebound opportunity in front of the Buffalo net. After right winger Gustav Nyquist’s high backhand shot was stopped, Zetterberg buried the rebound for his seventh goal of the year.

Eichel got his second goal of the afternoon with 2:33 left in the second. After a collision by two Detroit defenseman, Eichel raced in alone and his shot hit the right post and then deflected off Mrazek’s left leg and into the net.

Eichel got the Sabres on the board with a power-play goal with 5:34 remaining in the second. The standout rookie lifted a hard wrist shot into the top corner of the net from the right circle.

Shehean made it 2-0 with 7:59 into the second period with a power-play goal. Sheahan deflected defenseman Mike Green’s long shot seconds before a Sabres penalty on defenseman Cody Franson expired. It was Sheahan’s sixth goal of the year.

Richards opened the scoring at 12:59 by converting a 2-on-1 rush. Sheahan found Richards to his right for a one-timer, and Richards scored his fourth goal of the season.

NOTES: C Tyler Ennis and D Carlo Colaiacovo were scratched for the Sabres. Ennis missed his second game in a row after suffering an upper-body injury following a hit from Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin in Buffalo’s 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Dec. 30. ... D Jakub Kindl and RW Tomas Jurco (upper body) were scratched for the Red Wings. Jurco was injured early in Detroit’s 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday. ... This was the third of five meetings between the Sabres and the Red Wings this season. Their next meeting takes place on Friday, Jan. 22 in Buffalo.