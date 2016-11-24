Red Wings cut down Sabres in shootout

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A familiar move in a familiar building gave the Detroit Red Wings a much-needed 2-1 shootout victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

Thomas Vanek scored in the third round of the shootout to give the Red Wings their first win in five games -- and he did it with a move he made popular in his eight-plus years with the Sabres. On the shootout winner, Vanek moved his stick around the puck in a circle before firing a hard wrist shot into the top of the net.

"Once they booed me I figured I have to show them the move they've seen before," Vanek said. "I think I was 13, 14, was the first time I came up with it. It's one of my favorite ones."

It was a banner night for Vanek, who helped the Red Wings (9-10-1) end a four-game losing streak. In his second game back after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury, he also set up Detroit's lone goal in regulation.

The spark, he said, came after he took a double minor penalty at the end of the first period.

"I just kind of got frustrated and after that I told myself I'm going to be better and I think that the penalty, even though it was bad, it kind of helped out my game," Vanek said. "I think after that I was better."

Detroit's regulation goal came with four minutes remaining in the second period following a terrific setup by Vanek. Vanek spun around his nearest defender before finding Gustav Nyquist in the right circle and Nyquist buried a quick one-timer for his fourth goal of the season.

"I thought that was a real nice play for sure," Nyquist. "Just put the puck on net and obviously an unbelievable pass by Vanek."

Jimmy Howard was terrific in net throughout for the Red Wings and made 32 saves. He kept it scoreless early with two big saves in the first period. Howard snuffed out a chance by Sabres left winger Marcus Foligno early from close range and then again with a glove stop on center Johan Larsson midway through the period.

Howard also extended his pads to thwart Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen on three quick chances late in overtime.

The Red Wings were desperate to stop the bleeding after a horrendous run as of late. Detroit had lost nine of its previous 11 games.

"It's a big deal to get two points," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. "When you haven't had enough points, you've got to find a way to win and sometimes it's not as pretty as you want it to be ... we've got to build on it and get better."

Brian Gionta scored in regulation for Buffalo (7-8-5), who were unable to build off back-to-back wins. Robin Lehner made 23 saves.

"Tonight's game, you kind of feel like we're right there," Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma said. "We're leaving a point on the table."

Gionta evened the score 1:42 into the third because of a fortunate bounce off of his skate. Sabres left winger Evander Kane drove hard to the net and his initial shot was stopped by Howard, but the rebound ricocheted off Gionta's skate and into the net for the captain's fourth goal of the season.

The Red Wings challenged the goal, but officials did not overturn it.

Buffalo had a furious flurry with just over three minutes remaining in regulation but did not receive a fortunate bounce this time around. After left winger Matt Moulson's shot struck the outside of the post, his second attempt deflected off Detroit center Riley Sheahan and was heading into the net before being swept away at the last second by Sheahan.

"We were better today and we had four posts," Lehner said. "Simple. ... We had good opportunities. We hit a few posts."

NOTES: D Dmitry Kulikov (lower back), D Zach Bogosian (knee sprain) and LW Cole Schneider were scratched for the Sabres. ... Sabres C Jack Eichel participated in Buffalo's morning skate for the first time this season. Eichel has yet to play this season after suffering a high ankle sprain just before the start of the year and is inching closer to a return. ... LW Drew Miller, D Alexey Marchenko and D Xavier Ouellet were scratched for the Red Wings. ... This was the first of four meetings between the teams this season. Their next meeting takes place Dec. 27 in Detroit.