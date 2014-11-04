Preview: Red Wings at Senators

The Detroit Red Wings continue their string of three road games in four days when they visit the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Detroit began the exhausting in Buffalo on Sunday, when it dropped a 3-2 decision to the Sabres in a shootout. Pavel Datsyuk registered a goal and an assist before the Red Wings allowed the tying tally with 6:52 remaining in the third period and went on to fall to 0-2 in the bonus format this season.

Ottawa is beginning a four-game homestand after going 1-2-2 in its previous five overall contests. The Senators, who are coming off a 4-2 loss at Boston on Saturday, went beyond regulation in their last two home games but came up empty both times. The Atlantic Division rivals split their four-game series last season, with the road team winning each contest.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, TSN5, RDS2 (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (6-2-3): Datsyuk has been sensational since returning from a shoulder injury, registering five goals and five assists in six games. The 36-year-old Russian was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on Monday after notching four tallies and three assists in three contests. Johan Franzen has thrived in Ottawa over his career, scoring 11 goals - his highest total in any road arena - on 22 shots in five games.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (5-3-2): Injured defensemen Mark Borowiecki and Marc Methot took a step closer to returning Monday, as both skated with the team. Borowiecki is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury and could be back during the homestand, while Methot has yet to play this season due to back and hip issues. Mark Stone has tallied in each of his last two games after netting just one goal in his first seven contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Senators have yet to lose in regulation at home, going 2-0-2.

2. Datsyuk enters Tuesday’s contest with a four-game goal-scoring streak.

3. Ottawa captain Erik Karlsson was on the ice for all four of Boston’s goals Saturday, dropping him to a team-worst minus-7 on the season.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 5, Senators 2