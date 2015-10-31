Preview: Red Wings at Senators

The Ottawa Senators attempt to complete a sweep of a home-and-home series with the Detroit Red Wings when they host their Atlantic Division rivals on Saturday. Ottawa took the opener in Detroit on Friday, skating to a 3-1 victory as Bobby Ryan recorded a goal and an assist.

The Senators improved to 4-1-0 on the road and hope the triumph can help lead to some success at home, where they are 1-2-2 thus far. Detroit continues to struggle, as it has lost six of its last seven contests (1-5-1) after beginning the season with a three-game winning streak. Offense has been the biggest concern for the Red Wings, who have scored just one goal in four of their last six games. In fact, Detroit has not netted more than three tallies since posting a 4-3 victory at Carolina on Oct. 10 in the second game of the season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, TVA, CITY (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (4-5-1): Henrik Zetterberg provided Detroit’s only offense Friday with a power-play goal. The 35-year-old captain is showing no signs of slowing down, as he leads the team in scoring with 12 points. He is on the verge of several milestones, needing one goal for 300 in his career, one assist for 500 and two points for 800.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (5-3-2): Kyle Turris is off to a strong start in 2015-16 with six goals and five assists in 10 games. The 26-year-old recorded 24 tallies in 82 contests last season. Turris also is closing in on a milestone, as his next goal will be the 100th of his career.

OVERTIME

1. Turris shares the team scoring lead of 11 points with RW Mark Stone (two goals, nine assists), with D Erik Karlsson one point back with 10 assists.

2. Detroit LW Justin Abdelkader has scored half of his team’s four game-winning goals this season.

3. Ottawa LW Milan Michalek leads the club with two power-play goals — his only two tallies on the campaign.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Red Wings 2