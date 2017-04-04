Preview: Red Wings at Senators

The Ottawa Senators' slide continued Monday, but they still managed to climb a spot in the playoff race. Ottawa looks to end its five-game skid (0-3-2) when it hosts the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday in the finale of a home-and-home set.

The Senators, who have yet to clinch a postseason berth, suffered a 5-4 shootout loss in Detroit but moved ahead of idle Boston for third place in the Atlantic Division due to having played one fewer game. Ottawa, which also trails Toronto by one point for second, received a boost from captain Erik Karlsson (foot) as the defenseman returned from a two-game absence to record a power-play goal and an assist. Detroit halted its three-game losing streak with Monday's triumph as it plays out the string of its first non-playoff season since 1989-90. Jimmy Howard likely will be in the crease for the Red Wings to make his 400th career appearance and aim for his 199th NHL victory.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, TSN5, RDS (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (32-35-12): Evgeny Svechnikov was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on emergency conditions Monday and made an immediate impact in his NHL debut, scoring the decisive goal in the seventh round of the shootout. The 20-year-old Russian, who was selected 19th overall in the 2015 draft, recorded one shot in 13 minutes, 10 seconds of ice time. Tomas Tatar scored his team-leading 24th goal Monday and is two away from 100 in the NHL.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (41-27-10): Karlsson leads the team with 70 points and has collected 26 in his last 24 contests while Alex Burrows is two goals shy of 200 for his career after ending his nine-game drought Monday. Colin White made his NHL debut against Detroit - one day after signing a three-year contract - and registered one shot in 7:19 of action. The 20-year-old center was thrown right into the fire in the shootout as he was selected to follow Svechnikov, but he was unable to convert to keep Ottawa alive.

OVERTIME

1. Senators D Dion Phaneuf is one game shy of 900 for his career.

2. Detroit captain Henrik Zetterberg is three contests away from 1,000 in the NHL.

3. Ottawa had gone 10 straight games without scoring more than three goals before producing four on Monday.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Red Wings 2