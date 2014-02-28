Red Wings 6, Senators 1: Johan Franzen registered his third career hat trick and visiting Detroit steamrolled Ottawa for its second win in as many nights coming out of the Olympic break.

Playing in his second game after missing 22 of the previous 23 contests before the break, Franzen scored twice in a span of 1:59 as the Red Wings blitzed the Senators with four goals in the first period. Tomas Tatar and Tomas Jurco each recorded a goal and an assist while Riley Sheahan added an unassisted tally for Detroit, which evened the season series with the Senators at two games apiece.

Defenseman Niklas Kronwall recorded three assists to help provide a nice cushion for Jonas Gustavsson, who turned aside 37 shots in securing his first victory since Jan. 24. Bobby Ryan scored the lone goal and Robin Lehner gave up six tallies on 15 shots before giving way to Andrew Hammond, who stopped all 11 shots he faced in his NHL debut.

The Red Wings took control with three goals in a span of 2:28, opening the scoring when Ottawa rookie defenseman Cody Ceci committed an awful turnover, putting the puck right on the stick of Sheahan for a blast that beat Lehner. Franzen doubled the lead 29 seconds later before connecting during the power play with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle at 13:27 for a 3-0 advantage.

Jurco capped the early barrage with two minutes left in the opening period before Franzen completed his first hat trick since November 2011, skating along the end line and going top shelf on Lehner. Ryan got Ottawa on the board 30 seconds later, but Tatar answered that goal with one of his own 45 seconds later to make it 6-1.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Red Wings standout C Pavel Datsyuk, who has been battling a sore knee, did not play in the third period for precautionary reasons. ... Ryan notched his fourth goal in four games against Detroit this season to boost his team-high total to 22. ... Franzen has scored 12 goals with zero assists in nine career games versus Ottawa.