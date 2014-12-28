(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Red Wings 3, Senators 2 (OT): Gustav Nyquist capped a brilliant individual effort by scoring at 4:12 of overtime as visiting Detroit edged Ottawa.

Nyquist had the puck on his stick for 28 seconds before becoming the hero. He took several laps around the Senators’ zone before cutting into the slot and firing a wrist shot past Craig Anderson for his third game-winning goal of the season.

Captain Henrik Zetterberg recorded a power-play goal and an assist while Justin Abdelkader also scored for the Red Wings. Jimmy Howard made 31 saves in his return from a two-game absence due to a groin injury.

Mike Hoffman and Clarke MacArthur tallied for Ottawa, which had 20 shot attempts blocked. Anderson stopped 24 shots while making his fourth start in five games.

Hoffman opened the scoring 13:41 into the contest, but Abdelkader tied it for Detroit with 14 seconds remaining in the first period. MacArthur scored his first goal in 10 games 13:16 into the second session before Zetterberg knotted it again with a one-timer from above the right faceoff circle 3:58 into the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Detroit D Niklas Kronwall played despite being day-to-day with an upper-body injury and recorded two assists. … The Red Wings lead the league with 33 power-play goals. … Ottawa captain Erik Karlsson registered a game-high six shots, including the team’s only one in overtime during a breakaway. … Zetterberg has collected 18 points in 14 career games against the Senators.