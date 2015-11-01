Red Wings 5, Senators 3

OTTAWA - The Detroit Red Wings exacted some revenge from a loss 24 hours earlier when they routed the Ottawa Senators 5-3 Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Five Red Wings enjoyed multi-point games in the victory, which came on the heels of the Senators’ 3-1 win at Joe Louis Arena Friday night.

Scoring the goals for Detroit (5-5-1) were wingers Tomas Tartar, Gustav Nyqvist and Dylan Larkin, and defensemen Jonathan Ericsson and Danny DeKeyser. Tartar, Nyqvist and DeKeyser also had assists, while center Henrik Zetterberg and defenseman Niklas Kronwall had two helpers each.

Center Kyle Turris and wingers Mark Stone and Bobby Ryan replied for the Senators (5-4-2).

Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek made 33 saves to pick up his third win of the season against three losses.

Senators goalie Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots as his record fell to 4-3-1.

The Red Wings took a three-goal lead when Larkin sped around Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson and tucked the puck in on a wrapround just 39 seconds into the third period, then went ahead by four on a DeKeyser wrist shot that marked his first of the season five minutes later.

Stone scored unassisted at 15:51 of the third when he hauled down a Red Wings clearing attempt and beat Mrazek with a low shot to the glove side, while Ryan converted a setup from winger Shane Prince with 1:09 left.

Thanks to some superior special teams play, the Red Wings took a 3-1 lead into the third period.

While the Senators managed seven shots but no goals on their first two power-play chances, the Red Wings scored on both of theirs.

Tartar was the only marksman in the first period, squeezing the puck into an open side after Anderson made a save off a point blast by defenseman Niklas Kronwall. The goal, Tartar’s third of the season, was scored at the 12:55 mark and with Senators defenseman Cody Ceci in the box.

Nyqvist put Detroit up 2-0 on the power play at 5:29 of the second when he redirected a slap pass by center Henrik Zetterberg.

The Senators bit into the lead a little more than eight minutes later when defenseman Erik Karlsson sent a wrist shot towards the net. The rebound bounced directly to Turris, who had a wide-open side in which to deposit his seventh goal of the season and 100th of his career.

Detroit’s lead was restored to two goals when Ericsson blasted a point shot through a crowd that beat a screened Anderson with 1:55 left in the period.

NOTES: Red Wings C Henrik Zetterberg played his 847th NHL game to tie him with former Detroit great Red Kelly for 14th most in franchise history. Zetterberg assisted on the Red Wings’ first two goals to go over 500 career assists and reach 800 career points. He has 299 career goals. ... Senators LW Mike Hoffman missed his fourth game with a lower-body injury but did take part in the morning skate and said he’s the closest to 100 percent that he has been since going down. Hoffman is expected to make his return on Tuesday in Montreal. ... Senators RW Curtis Lazar missed his third game with a concussion. Lazar took part in the morning’s “optional practice” and is following protocol, said coach Dave Cameron. ... After working into the lineup for two games, Red Wings RW Tomas Jurco was back in the press box as a healthy scratch. His spot was taken by C Landon Ferraro.