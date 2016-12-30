Mantha's OT goal lifts Red Wings over Senators

OTTAWA -- - Anthony Mantha scored at 1:07 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night.

The win spoiled the party for Ottawa fans who celebrated the raising to the rafters of Daniel Alfredsson's jersey before the game.

The deciding goal came after Bobby Ryan failed his clearing attempt, instead putting the puck on the stick of Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall. He took a couple strides in from the blue line before passing to Mantha, who fired a shot into the empty side

Thomas Vanek and Tomas Tatar also scored for the Red Wings (16-16-4). Derick Brassard and Mark Stone scored for the Senators (20-12-4).

Rookie Jared Coreau earned the win, stopping 26 shots. Mike Condon made 25 saves in the Ottawa net.

Vanek opened the scoring at 4:37 of the opening period, deflecting a snap shot from the point by defenseman Brendan Smith that hopped over Condon's pad. It was his seventh of the season.

Brassard's eighth tied the game 17 seconds before the intermission. Stone and Mike Hoffman teamed up to create a turnover and get the puck to Brassard near the left wing dot, where he made no mistake with a quick shot.

Stone put the Senators ahead at 5:43 of the second, keeping the puck inside the blue line with his long stick and sending a pass behind the net to Brassard, who gave it back to him near the bottom of the right wing circle. Stone one-timed a shot home for his 11th of the season.

The Red Wings knotted the score again at 9:18 of the second when Henrik Zetterberg sent Tatar in on a clear breakaway. Tatar's shot beat Condon stick side for his eight of the season.

NOTES: Red Wings C Riley Sheahan was scratched for the first time this season. He was replaced by C Tomas Jurco. In 35 games this season, Sheahan has zero goals, six assists and is a minus-14. ... Senators D Fredrik Claesson was scratched for the fourth straight game. Because of a previous injury, he hasn't played since Dec. 1. ... Red Wings D Ryan Sproul was out of the lineup for a second consecutive game.