Wiercioch scores first as Senators top Red Wings

OTTAWA -- For Ottawa Senators defenseman Patrick Wiercioch, the wait to score his first goal of the season felt extremely long. But then, he also imagined he had been getting plenty of chances, which wasn’t exactly the case.

“It was getting a little frustrating putting pucks on net and not seeing the results,” said Wiercioch, who scored the winner with 5:23 left in the third period, on his second shot of the game and just his ninth of the season, as the Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 at Canadian Tire Centre Tuesday night.

”For whatever reason, I found the last couple of games the lanes have been getting there. Whether you’re moving your feet to open them up, or guys are finding you with a little more time and space. That’s how it goes.

“Sometimes it’s not a pretty one, but fortunately that one kind of was.”

The deciding goal was set up by two Senators rookies, wingers Mark Stone and Curtis Lazar, and Wiercioch was right, it was a nice. Lazar dug the puck out along the boards to Stone, who decided to slide it across the blue line to Wiercioch rather than chipped it in deep. Wiercioch took a couple of strides, stepped around a Red Wings defenseman, and fired a shot that beat Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard just inside the post.

Related Coverage Preview: Red Wings at Senators

The Red Wings had a chance to tie it up shortly after the Wiercioch goal when defenseman Niklas Kronwall rang a slap shot off the post.

”We didn’t even play in the first,“ said Kronwall, whose team was outshot 16-2 in the first period but was even with Ottawa on the shot clock at 32 apiece at the final horn. ”We just have to find a way to get started on time, a lot more determination.

“They played well. Give them credit. They skated and we didn‘t, whatsoever. They’re a good team.”

The win improved Ottawa’s record to 6-3-2 while the Red Wings slipped to 6-3-3.

Senators winger Clark MacArthur iced the victory with an empty netter, his team-leading sixth goal of the season, with 57 seconds remaining.

Ottawa defenseman Erik Karlsson scored a power-play goal at 14:37 of the second period with a point shot just inside the post to break a scoreless tie, but Red Wings center Henrik Zetterberg cut through the slot and unleashed a backhand behind Senators goalie Craig Anderson at 2:34 of the third period to even the score at 1.

Anderson made a spectacular double pad stack save off Red Wings winger Tomas Jurco minutes later.

“My first save as a kid was a two pad stack,” Anderson said. “It was one of those things where you don’t think, you just react. I was just fortunate he didn’t get it any higher, because he had the top of the net. It’s one of those things where you look great if you make the save, but you look pretty silly if you don‘t.”

Anderson was ecstatic about the way the Senators started the night.

“That first period was excellent defensively,” he said. “We didn’t give them anything. It was really three strides in the right direction, the way we’re capable of playing. It was awesome to see.”

Meanwhile, Detroit coach Mike Babcock was extremely disappointed in his team’s play on the heels of a loss to the lowly Buffalo Sabres.

”We saw urgency from them,“ said Babcock. ”I thought they played good and I thought we were as bad as we could be. I haven’t seen us like that this year. Our preparation, the job we did as coaches and the focus we had for the game of taking care of the puck, we obviously didn’t get our message across and didn’t do a very good job of having our team ready.

“We didn’t play hard as a group. In the end, it’s real simple. You do good things, good things happen to you. We got exactly what we deserved here tonight. I don’t think you are every disappointed in your group or yourself when you leave the building and you put everything out there, but when you play like we did tonight, you’ve got to be disappointed.”

NOTES: Senators RW Alex Chiasson missed his first game of the season with a lower-body injury he suffered blocking a shot in Boston on Saturday. Chiasson, who is riding a five-game point scoring streak, was replaced by RW Erik Condra. ... Red Wings RW Johan Franzen scored 11 goals in his previous four trips to Ottawa, including five on Feb. 2, 2011. ... The game was the ninth of the season for Senators C Curtis Lazar, which means it’s time for the team to decide whether to return the teenager to junior or keep him and kick-start the first year of his entry level deal. Despite only picking up two assists in his first eight games, Lazar has impressed management and is fully expected to remain in Ottawa ... Red Wings D Kyle Quincey missed his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. He was replaced by D Brian Lashoff ... Senators D Marc Methot and Mark Borowiecki remained sidelined with injuries. Methot has yet to play a game this season.