FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Red Wings at Sharks
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 27, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Red Wings at Sharks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The San Jose Sharks posted the best home record in the Western Conference in 2013-14, but they have been unable to duplicate that success this season and are sitting just outside the playoff picture. San Jose carries a middling 14-12-5 record at SAP Center into Thursday’s matchup against the visiting Detroit Red Wings. The Sharks are winless at home since Jan. 31 and are coming off a 2-1 outdoor loss to Los Angeles before 70,000-plus fans at Levi’s Stadium.

The Red Wings are trying to avoid going 0-for-California after absorbing a pair of one-goal defeats at Anaheim and Los Angeles to fall to 2-1-1 on their six-game road trip that ends at NHL-leading Nashville on Saturday. Detroit was blanked for the second time in five games in Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to the Kings on Tuesday to fall six points behind first-place Montreal in the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have scored only three goals in dropping four in a row to San Jose.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (33-15-11): Detroit could be without leading scorer Henrik Zetterberg for a third straight game, as the captain is still experiencing symptoms after getting punched in the head by Dallas’ Jamie Benn on Saturday. The Red Wings’ top-ranked power play felt the absence of Zetterberg against the Kings, failing on all five chances with the man advantage while mustering a total of only nine shots. Defenseman Kyle Quincey (foot), who has sat out the last three games, has received clearance to resume practicing.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (30-23-8): San Jose has dropped eight of its last 11 (3-6-2) and is in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2002-03, so it must capitalize on an upcoming stretch with seven of the next eight at home. The Sharks have not been getting much production from their special teams, allowing a power-play goal in seven of their last 10 games while scoring on only 4-of-26 chances with the man advantage during that span. Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture, the team’s top two scorers, each have nine points in the last nine games.

OVERTIME

1. Sharks G Antti Niemi is 12-2-2 with a 1.64 goals-against average and three shutouts versus Detroit.

2. Red Wings G Jimmy Howard is 3-6-4 with a 2.79 GAA versus the Sharks.

3. Sharks F Joe Thornton needs one assist to snap a tie with Dale Hawerchuk (891) for 20th place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Red Wings 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.