Preview: Red Wings at Sharks

The Detroit Red Wings will reach the midway point of their six-game road trip on Thursday when they pay a visit to the San Jose Sharks, who own the worst home record (5-11-0) in the league. The Red Wings are trying to navigate a stretch in which they play nine of 10 games on the road and are off to a solid start with a pair of one-goal victories to open the trek.

Detroit will welcome back forward Drew Miller, who has been sidelined for the past 14 games due to a broken jaw. “You try to get back as fast as you can,” Miller told the Red Wings website. “Key on the things that are big in my game and be defensively sound and on the penalty kill, and get out there and create some energy.” The Sharks are coming off a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg on Saturday, thwarting their bid to win back-to-back games at home for the first time this season. “That was an egg,” San Jose coach Peter DeBoer said. “Top to bottom, poor effort, poor execution. Sloppy, soft.”

TV: 10: 30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (20-13-7): Dylan Larkin, who leads all NHL rookies with 14 goals, was the only Detroit player selected to the All-Star Game. “I’m happy for Dylan. He’s obviously had a real good start,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said of the 19-year-old. “I’ve been real happy with his eagerness to continue to learn and get better, and that’s going to be an important factor for his continued success.” Petr Mrazek made his eighth consecutive start and notched 22 saves in a 1-0 victory over New Jersey on Monday, but Blashill declined to name a starter for Thursday’s game.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (18-17-2): Brett Burns who leads all NHL defensemen with 16 goals, was named to the All-Star Game along with San Jose captain Joe Pavelski. “It’s a huge honor. It’s a great event,” Burns said. “It’s fun to go and represent your team and your teammates. Obviously none of us would get there without them. It’s a great event all around, it’s a lot of fun, it’s good for the family and I’ll look forward to it.” Goaltender Martin Jones was yanked after two periods Saturday after allowing at least three goals for the seventh time in his last 10 starts.

OVERTIME

1. The Sharks have scored 10 power-play goals in their last seven games.

2. The Red Wings allowed six power-play tallies in 14 short-handed situations over the past five games.

3. Jones made 26 saves in a 3-2 win over Detroit on Nov. 13.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Red Wings 3