Sharks explode for 6-3 victory over Red Wings

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Maybe the San Jose Sharks should invite the old Seals to SAP Center more often.

On a night the long-lost California Golden Seals were honored, the Sharks enjoyed their most explosive game to beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 and break a three-game losing streak in the process.

“It took the old boys to get us back and show the way,” captain Joe Pavelski said of the NHL’s first venture into Bay Area hockey. “It was fun to see those guys and hear their stories. Being around those guys is always a great thing.”

Pavelski scored two goals and collected his 600th career point to lead an offense that was the last team in the league to produce five goals in a game let alone tacking on a sixth. Twelve different Sharks had points with five skaters enjoying two-point nights.

“It’s nice to see different guys score and get some confidence, but that’s not going to happen every night,” said Patrick Marleau, who scored his 493rd career goal. “When it does happen, it feels good.”

It was a rough night for the injury-riddled and road weary Red Wings, who scored the first goal but surrendered as many goals as six for the first time since the season-opening 6-4 loss at Tampa Bay.

”We had 35 shots and we created enough chances to win,“ Detroit defenseman ”You can’t give up six and win. We didn’t play that badly.”

Tommy Wingels started San Jose’s onslaught by blasting a shot from the high slot that ricocheted first off teammate Joonas Donskoi and off the shoulder of Red Wings forward Riley Sheahan and past Detroit goalie Jared Coreau.

Donskoi was credited with his sixth goal of the season at 15:59 on the Sharks’ 13th shot of the period.

San Jose struck again at 17:29 when defenseman Mirco Mueller left fly with a low slap shot from the left point that beat a screened Coreau.

Mueller, who assisted on Donskoi’s goal for his first point of the season in three games, found the back of the net for the first time in 44 NHL games.

“I had some room and (Dylan) DeMelo made a great pass to me,” Mueller said.

Marleau capped the first-period scoring with a steal and a wrist shot that fooled Coreau at 19:31. Marleau’s 12th goal of the season was his third in seven games.

“They’re starting to go in,” the 19-year vet Marleau said. “It’s one of those things you keep playing hard, playing the system and go to the right spots.”

Detroit opened the scoring when Thomas Vanek’s shot from above the left circle caromed off the left skate of San Jose defenseman Justin Braun and under goalie Martin Jones’ right pad at 12:49.

Neither team managed to score in the middle session before the scoring picked up again in the third.

Pavelski tipped a Brent Burns drive at 1:50 past Petr Mrazek, who relieved Coreau at the start of the second period. Mikkel Boedker broke a 28-game goal-less drought with his third of the season at 4:11 on another drive by Burns that was redirected.

“The bounces always come at some point, you just have to keep working hard, practicing, keep going to the right areas and they’ll come,” Boedker said. “They came six times tonight.”

“We were running around trying to follow them rather than playing our own defensive zone play,” Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou said. “They played good and they scored those quick goals in the third. We weren’t playing smart.”

Anthony Mantha’s 11th goal -- and 12th point in nine games -- briefly gave Detroit rejuvenated life at 4:43 by narrowing San Jose’s lead to 5-2.

But Pavelski increased his team lead in goals with No. 15 at 10:31 by punching a rebound past Mrazek before Athanasiou capped the scoring with his seventh goal at 13:46.

“We played a great game in Los Angeles and then can’t follow up,” Detroit forward Frans Nielsen said. “We can’t seem to put two games together. It’s kind of the way it’s been going. We have to find a way to put a streak together.”

NOTES: San Jose F Mikkel Boedker drew in on the fourth line after getting scratched Thursday for the first time this season. Boedker scored for the first time since Nov. 1. ... Detroit makes stop No. 6 during a season-high seven-game trip on Tuesday in Chicago. ... San Jose next visits Edmonton on Tuesday for the first of games on back-to-back nights. ... Rookie G Jared Coreau got the call instead of starter Petr Mrazek, who owned a 3.06 goals-against average and .897 save percentage entering Saturday. ... Both teams are facing injury adversity. The Red Wings continue to play without RW Johan Franzen (concussion), C Joe Vitale (concussion), C Darren Helm (shoulder), LW Justin Abdelkader (sprained MCL), D Mike Green (undisclosed), G Jimmy Howard (sprained MCL), D Brenden Smith (knee) and D Niklas Kronwall (lower body). The Sharks were without D Marc-Edouard Vlasic (facial cuts), D David Schlemko (upper body) and F Tomas Hertl (knee). ... Detroit’s only healthy scratch was RW Tomas Jurco. F Micheal Haley, who had played 19 of the last 22 games, and emergency-recall D Tim Heed did not dress for San Jose.