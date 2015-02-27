Red Wings rally past slumping Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Detroit Red Wings knew they had to stick with it Thursday night. And if they did, something good just might happen.

And in the final seven minutes, it did.

Right winger Luke Glendening’s backhand goal with 1:15 left enabled the visitors to cap a late-game rally that resulted in a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.

“Resiliency -- (our) team has shown it can come back in the third,” Detroit coach Mike Babcock said.

Meanwhile, the fast-fading Sharks (30-24-8) lost for a seventh consecutive game on home ice.

“We need to find ways to win games,” Sharks forward Logan Couture said. “We’re finding ways to lose games right now.”

This was a story of two games. The Sharks led 1-0 after outshooting the Red Wings 14-4 in the first 20 minutes. The ice was tilted for the hosts, who managed two dangerous power plays and were definitely taking it to a Detroit team playing for the third time in four nights on the road.

“Our first period wasn’t what we wanted, but we found a way,” Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall said.

The teams traded goals in the second, but it was San Jose goalie Antti Niemi’s standout play late in the period enabled the hosts to take a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

The Red Wings (34-15-11) tied the game 1-1 at 3:53 when left winger Teemu Pulkkinen deposited a backside one-timer to convert a Detroit power play 33 seconds into defenseman Brent Burns’ penalty. San Jose defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s stick broke on a blocked shot, and the hosts couldn’t get a clear or frozen puck before the Wings struck.

San Jose made defenseman Jonathan Ericsson pay for an interference penalty, taking a 2-1 lead at 6:51 of the second peropd. Left winger Patrick Marleau scored his 450th career goal -- and first on the power play since Nov. 8 -- just nine seconds into the man advantage. A hard carom off the end boards from Couture’s deflected shot led to Marleau’s strike.

However, it was clear Detroit was back in the game.

“They took it up a notch, and we fell back into a real defensive mode trying to protect,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said. “You can’t spend that much time in your zone and not make mistakes. It’s impossible.”

In the final period, and after the league’s top unit was denied on three straight third-period power plays, the Red Wings tied the game 2-2 at even strength when center Pavel Datsyuk’s soft backhand from the slot bounced over Niemi’s left pad at 13:32.

“Pavs, he’s a special player,” winning goalie Jimmy Howard said. “He’s one of the best in the world. Just thankful that he’s on our side every night.”

That set the stage for Glendening’s late heroics. His backhander to Niemi’s left caught the goalie struggling to find the shooter’s release point to pick up the puck.

“It was great to see Glenny get rewarded with his eighth goal of the year,” Babcock said. “For a guy who does what he does, eight goals is a good deal. Good win for our team. Our guys competed hard.”

In the other locker room, Sharks defenseman Matt Irwin said, “It’s devastating. This time of the year, it’s unacceptable. This is where we have to put points in the bank and set ourselves up for the stretch run. And to not get these points tonight is extremely frustrating.”

NOTES: Sharks RW Raffi Torres hopes to return for training camp after having surgery Wednesday to replace a ligament in his damaged right knee. The injury prevented him from playing all season. Torres, 33, had a similar procedure to replace his ACL in September 2013, but the ligament became infected and it had to be removed. Another surgery couldn’t take place until doctors were sure the infection was gone. Torres has one year left on a three-year deal. ... Injured Detroit captain Henrik Zetterberg said he felt significantly better after skating for 10 minutes Thursday morning. He missed his third straight game since getting punched in the head by Dallas’ Jamie Benn on Saturday but hopes to return Wednesday. ... Bone chips in an ankle continued to keep Red Wings D Kyle Quincey out. ... San Jose rookie RW Daniil Tarasov was removed from injured reserve and assigned to Worcester of the AHL. ... LW John Scott, C Andrew Desjardins and D Mirco Mueller were San Jose’s healthy scratches. ... RW Daniel Cleary was Detroit’s lone healthy scratch.