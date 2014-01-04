Preview: Red Wings at Stars

Coming off an appearance against Toronto at the Winter Classic in front of 105,000-plus fans, the Detroit Red Wings may have to guard against a letdown when they open a five-game road trip against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. Playing away from home has not been an issue for the Red Wings, who have posted a superb 12-4-3 road record compared with a 6-10-6 mark at Joe Louis Arena. “We’ve obviously played a lot better on the road than at home,” forward Daniel Cleary said. “It’s weird how that goes sometimes.”

The Stars had their seven-game point streak (5-0-2) snapped in a 6-4 loss to Montreal on Thursday to drop them to 2-1-1 on the five-game homestand. Dallas has been dealing with a flu bug running through the team and the latest players to be victimized are leading scorer Tyler Seguin and fellow center Rich Peverley, who both missed practice Friday. “Seguin is worse than Peverley,“ coach Lindy Ruff said. ”Peverley is just starting to feel it. We’ll see where they are at (Saturday).”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSSW (Dallas)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (18-14-10): Highly touted defenseman Alexey Marchenko is expected to make his NHL debut on Saturday in place of fellow rookie Danny DeKeyser, who was injured during the Winter Classic. The 6-2, 212-pound Marchenko had two goals and 14 assists in 33 games with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League after playing four seasons in the Russian Kontinental League. “Every time I call down to Grand Rapids they say he’s their best guy,” Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said. “If you do well down there, you get an opportunity here.”

ABOUT THE STARS (20-13-7): Acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with Boston, Seguin has back-to-back two-point games and has registered multiple points in seven of his last 13 - a span in which he has amassed nine goals and nine assists. While his playing status is in doubt, forward Ray Whitney is expected to return to the lineup after missing the past two games with the flu. Dallas could also be getting a reinforcement on the blue line as veteran Sergei Gonchar practiced fully Friday after sitting out the past five games with concussion-like symptoms.

OVERTIME

1. Detroit has also fared well against the Stars in Dallas, winning its last four visits.

2. The Stars are 4-of-13 on the power play over the past three games but have also yielded four goals in nine short-handed situations in that span.

3. The Red Wings have lost 12 of their last 13 in shootouts, including a 1-7 mark this season.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Stars 3