Preview: Red Wings at Stars

The Dallas Stars look to end a see-saw month on a high as they continue their quest for the top spot in the Western Conference when they attempt to salvage the finale of their three-game homestand against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. Dallas won six of its first seven games in February but enters the final contest having lost five of its last six - including matchups against Winnipeg and the New York Rangers on the homestand.

The Stars occupy second place in the Central Division, one point behind conference-leading Chicago but just one ahead of third-place St. Louis. While Dallas battles for home-ice advantage in the postseason, Detroit is fighting for first place in the Atlantic as it enters Monday fourth in the division but only five points behind Florida for the top spot. The Red Wings, who lead Pittsburgh by three for the first wild card in the East, appear to be over their mini-slump as they’ve won two straight contests - including Saturday’s outdoor game against Colorado at Coors Field - following a four-game slide (0-2-2). The Stars hope to complete a sweep of the two-game season series after posting a 4-1 triumph in Motown on Nov. 8.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Pacific, FSN Detroit, FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (31-20-11): Brad Richards scored the winning goal Saturday while setting an NHL record by playing in his fifth outdoor game. The 35-year-old center also netted the game-winner for the Rangers in the 2012 Winter Classic at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Detroit has won only one of its last seven road games (1-4-2) and is 0-for-17 on the power play over the last six overall contests.

ABOUT THE STARS (38-19-6): Dallas possesses an incredibly dangerous offense as it leads the league with 202 goals - including 32 apiece by captain Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, who are tied with Boston’s Brad Marchand for third in the NHL. Benn ranks second to Chicago’s Patrick Kane (85) with 70 points while Seguin is only two behind his teammate after collecting 15 in his last 13 games. Ales Hemsky is questionable for Monday after exiting Saturday’s loss to the Rangers with an illness.

OVERTIME

1. The Stars have allowed a total of 25 goals over their last five games.

2. Detroit has won each of its last six visits to American Airlines Center.

3. Dallas LW Travis Moen, who hasn’t played since Feb. 11 due to a groin injury, could return Monday.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Red Wings 2