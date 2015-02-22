Red Wings 7, Stars 6 (OT): Defenseman Niklas Kronwall scored 36 seconds into overtime to cap a stunning comeback and continue Detroit’s dominance in Dallas.

Pavel Datsyuk netted a pair of goals as part of a four-point effort, including the tying tally with 1:48 to play in regulation, and defenseman Jakub Kindl scored twice in the third period as the Red Wings erased a pair of two-goal deficits in the session. Gustav Nyquist matched Kronwall with a goal and an assist while Justin Abdelkader added a power-play tally as Detroit posted its sixth consecutive win in Dallas.

Captain Jamie Benn, defenseman Trevor Daley, Erik Cole and Shawn Horcoff each recorded a goal and an assist for the Stars, who suffered their third loss in four games since leading scorer Tyler Seguin was injured. Cody Eakin, Daley and Cole tallied during a three-minute blitz in the second period and Curtis McKenzie also scored for Dallas.

With Detroit trailing 4-2 entering the third, Kindl scored twice in a span of 45 seconds to tie it at the 1:41 mark in his first game back from a conditioning assignment. McKenzie deflected a shot by defenseman Jordie Benn to reclaim the lead before Horcoff beat Jimmy Howard (26 saves) midway through the period for a 6-4 lead, prompting Red Wings coach Mike Babcock to insert backup netminder Jonas Gustavsson (two saves).

Abdelkader answered Horcoff’s power-play tally with one for the Red Wings before Datsyuk scored off a wild scramble in front, beating an irate Kari Lehtonen (29 saves), who appeared to be interfered with on the play. Detroit quickly ended it in overtime as Kronwall skated from the top of the left faceoff circle into the slot before whipping a backhander past Lehtonen.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Red Wings captain and leading scorer Henrik Zetterberg suffered an upper-body injury in the second period and did not return. ... Stars F Ales Hemsky, back in the lineup following a three-game absence, joined Jordie Benn with a pair of assists while Detroit C Tomas Tatar also set up a pair of goals. ... Gustavsson registered the victory in his first NHL appearance since Nov. 5.