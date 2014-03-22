Preview: Red Wings at Wild

The Detroit Red Wings have stayed in the playoff chase by reversing their early-season struggles at home, but they will have to halt a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night in the front end of a home-and-home. The Red Wings are coming off a dramatic 5-4 overtime win over Pittsburgh, getting the winning goal from Daniel Alfredsson with less than a second to play. Detroit trails Columbus by one point for the second wild card in the East.

Minnesota has stumbled over the past two weeks but managed to maintain a four-point lead over Phoenix for the top wild card in the Western Conference despite winning only twice in the past eight games (2-2-4). The Wild have cobbled together eight points during their tailspin, losing three times in shootouts before Thursday’s 4-3 overtime loss at New Jersey. “We’ve got to turn that corner and start winning some of these games that go into extra time,” Wild forward Zach Parise said.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (32-24-13): Despite a slew of injuries that saw Detroit field a lineup this week that included 11 players who won the Calder Cup with its American Hockey League affiliate in Grand Rapids last season, the Red Wings have kept their bid alive for a 23rd straight playoff appearance. Detroit has been playing without its top four centers but could get one back Saturday when Darren Helm was cleared to return after missing eight games with a concussion. “His speed, it’s a huge factor,” goaltender Jimmy Howard said. “He’s great on the penalty kill, getting up the ice, pressuring. It’s a center we get back in the lineup.”

ABOUT THE WILD (36-23-11): Parise lost more than a game in his first game back in New Jersey since leaving the Devils to sign with the Wild in 2012 - a scoring change by the NHL on Friday stripped Parise of a goal and awarded it to defenseman Ryan Suter. One of the beneficiaries of that switch was forward Jason Pominville, who was credited with an assist on the tally - the 300th of his career - to stretch his point streak to seven games. Rookie netminder Darcy Kuemper, who has carried the bulk of the workload, will return to the lineup after sitting out the past two games in favor of Ilya Bryzgalov.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota has a 10-game points streak (7-0-3) at home, with all three defeats coming in a shootout.

2. Detroit C Gustav Nyquist has scored 15 goals in the past 21 games to give him a team-high 21.

3. Parise has eight goals with 10 assists in his last 16 games.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Red Wings 2