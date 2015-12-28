Preview: Red Wings at Wild

(Updated: UPDATES second sentence in second graph on Detroit’s standing)

Monday’s tilt pitting the Detroit Red Wings against the host Minnesota Wild may have lost some considerable firepower in the wake of a pair of injuries during Sunday’s practice. With Detroit’s Dylan Larkin (NHL rookie-leading 13 goals) likely to sit out his second straight contest due to an upper-body injury, Minnesota saw forward Zach Parise and goaltender Devan Dubnyk each dinged during Sunday’s practice.

“(Parise) could have continued through practice. But we just said, ‘What’s the point? Let’s get him off and get him rested,'” Wild coach Mike Yeo told reporters of Parise, who scored four goals in a pair of shootout losses to Detroit last season. Dubnyk received six stitches after receiving a laceration to his arm and is uncertain to play versus the Red Wings. Detroit, which is one point out of first place in the Atlantic Division, began a stretch of playing nine of its next 10 games away from Joe Louis Arena with a 3-2 victory over Nashville on Saturday. Riley Sheahan scored for the second time in as many contests after being limited to just three goals in his previous 33.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN North-Plus (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (18-10-7): With Larkin likely sidelined, Gustav Nyquist assumed his spot in Sunday’s practice alongside captain Henrik Zetterberg and Justin Abdelkader and looks to continue his run of good fortune versus Minnesota. Nyquist has collected six goals and an assist in a five-game point streak in the series. Coach Jeff Blashill confirmed to MLive.com that Petr Mrazek will make his second start in a row on Monday while veteran Jimmy Howard will be in net to face Winnipeg the following day.

ABOUT THE WILD (18-10-6): With Dubnyk suffering the injury, Yeo may ride the hot hand and send Darcy Kuemper between the pipes on Monday night. Kuemper has posted a 4-0-2 mark with one shutout, a 1.26 goals-against average and .947 save percentage in December. Minnesota’s offense has sputtered at best following a blistering 6-0-2 stretch, mustering just eight goals in its last four - with Jason Zucker accounting for his team’s lone tally in a 3-1 setback to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. Detroit C Pavel Datsyuk set up a goal for the second straight contest on Saturday and has five points (one goal, four assists) in his last five games.

2. Minnesota has failed on all six power-play opportunities over the last four contests after going 5-for-8 in the previous two.

3. The Red Wings are 3-for-8 with the man advantage in the last two games after failing on all eight opportunities in their previous three.

PREDICTION: Wild 2, Red Wings 1