Preview: Red Wings at Wild

The Western Conference-leading Minnesota Wild attempt to extend their point streak to five contests when they continue their eight-game homestand Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Red Wings. Minnesota is 3-0-1 during its run following Friday's shootout victory over Tampa Bay, which improved it to 1-0-1 during its string of home games, and has lost in regulation just once over its last eight overall contests (6-1-1).

The Wild are tied with Anaheim for the fewest regulation losses at home in the Western Conference with six, but two of those defeats have come in their last seven contests at Xcel Energy Center. Detroit is looking to salvage the finale of its three-game road trip and end its three-game overall slide (0-2-1) as it plays for the second time in two days following the death of owner Mike Ilitch. The Red Wings were unable to generate much offense Saturday, dropping a 2-1 decision at Columbus as Thomas Vanek increased his team-leading total to 14 goals by scoring for the second time in three games. Detroit is in danger of making its final season at Joe Louis Arena a postseason-free one as it sits in the basement of the Eastern Conference, putting its streak of 25 consecutive playoff appearances in jeopardy.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NBC

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (22-23-10): Vanek, who ranks second on the team with 36 points, is questionable for Sunday's contest after suffering an ankle injury in the third period of the loss to the Blue Jackets. "Feels all right," the 33-year-old Austrian told the team's website. "Doesn't feel great, but I got to finish the game with it, so... We'll see how it feels when I wake up (on Sunday)." Captain Henrik Zetterberg, who has recorded three goals and six assists over his last eight games to increase his team-leading point total to 40, notched his 310th career power-play point with an assist on Vanek's goal Saturday - moving him past Sergei Fedorov for fourth place on the franchise list.

ABOUT THE WILD (36-12-6): Jonas Brodin has been cleared to participate in full-contact practices and could return to the lineup in a week. The 23-year-old Swedish defenseman has missed Minnesota's last 11 games with a fractured finger. Charlie Coyle, who has matched his career high with 42 points, has gone 16 contests without a goal but is two assists shy of 100 in the NHL.

OVERTIME

1. Wild LW Jason Zucker's next point will be the 100th of his career.

2. Detroit, which is last in the league on the power play (12.1 percent), has recorded a man-advantage goal in three straight games for just the second time this season (Oct. 17-21).

3. Minnesota RW Nino Niederreiter, who leads the team with 18 goals, has recorded five points during his three-game streak.

PREDICTION: Wild 4, Red Wings 2