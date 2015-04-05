(Updated: UPDATING: Standings information in Para 4; adding Pominville’s first name in Para 5.)

Red Wings 3, Wild 2 (SO): Darren Helm scored the decisive goal in the eighth round of the shootout as visiting Detroit snapped its three-game skid.

Jimmy Howard stopped five attempts in the bonus format and watched another hit the post before Helm ended the contest, but not without the benefit of video review. Helm deked Devan Dubnyk to the ice and wristed a shot that caromed off the left calf of the netminder, but officials deemed the puck crossed the goal line before hitting Dubnyk to end the contest.

Gustav Nyquist and Riley Sheahan each scored in regulation and the shootout for the Red Wings, who remained even in points with Boston for third place in the Atlantic Division. Howard made 22 saves before improving to 2-8 in the bonus format this season and emerging victorious for the first time since a 2-1 win over St. Louis on March 22.

Zach Parise scored twice to increase his team lead to 32 goals for Western Conference wild card-leading Minnesota, which has dropped two in a row for the first time since Jan. 19-20. Making his 36th consecutive start for his new team, Dubnyk turned aside 20 shots in the loss.

After scoring twice in the first meeting, Parise continued to torment Detroit by deflecting Mikael Granlund’s centering feed past Howard at 14:07 of the first period. Sheahan tapped home a rebound 1:52 later and Nyquist’s sharp-angle shot from below the right faceoff circle with 2:47 left in the second gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead, but Parise capped his 39th career multi-goal performance by redirecting Jason Pominville’s slap pass past Howard during a power play at 6:33 of the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Detroit C Pavel Datsyuk registered three shots in his return after missing two straight games and seven of the previous nine with a lower-body injury. ... Parise has collected nine goals and three assists in his last 12 meetings with the Red Wings. ... Minnesota D Nate Prosser blocked two shots in his return from an eight-game absence due to a sprained knee.