Preview: Sabres at Avalanche

After posting a 10-3-1 mark in January, the Colorado Avalanche look to continue their success into the new month when they host the struggling Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The Avalanche posted their seventh win in nine contests on Thursday as they slugged their way to a 5-4 win over Central Division-rival Minnesota. Matt Duchene, who notched a pair of assists versus the Wild, scored and set up a goal in Colorado’s 4-2 victory in Buffalo on Oct. 19.

Although the Avalanche have won six consecutive meetings with Saturday’s foe, coach Patrick Roy warned his charges not to take the Sabres lightly. “It’s important for us to be ready against Buffalo. They just beat Phoenix 3-2,” Roy told the team’s website. “There’s no easy win now in the NHL.” The Sabres’ victory was just their second in nine games (2-4-3).

TV: 3 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE SABRES (15-30-8): Matt Moulson is expected to begin his Olympic break a bit early after suffering an upper-body injury on a hit by Coyotes captain Shane Doan. “He was pretty sore after the game last night, but it doesn’t look like it’s really too, too serious,” interim coach Ted Nolan told the Buffalo News. “If he’s a fast mender, you never know.” The injury could have ramifications on Moulson’s potential trade value, since the NHL will have a roster freeze coming up for the Olympic break.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (34-14-5): Semyon Varlamov turned aside 35 shots on Thursday, mere hours after finalizing a five-year contract extension worth $29.5 million. The Russian has excelled under the guidance of Roy - a Hall-of-Fame goaltender - and has recorded a career-best 27 victories this season. Ryan O‘Reilly and Paul Stastny scored in the teams’ initial meeting in October as well as on Thursday.

OVERTIME

1. Sabres C Cody Hodgson has collected four goals and an assist in his last five contests and also tallied in the team’s last meeting with the Avalanche.

2. Top overall pick Nathan MacKinnon has recorded four goals and four assists in his last six games for Colorado.

3. Buffalo C Brian Flynn is expected to play on the top line in place of RW Drew Stafford, who is nursing an upper-body injury.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Sabres 3