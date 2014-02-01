Avalanche 7, Sabres 1: Jamie McGinn collected two goals and an assist and captain Gabriel Landeskog scored twice to extend his point streak to five games as host Colorado cruised to its seventh consecutive victory over Buffalo.

Rookie Nathan MacKinnon tallied and set up two others and Marc-Andre Cliche netted his first career NHL goal for the red-hot Avalanche, who improved to 11-3-1 in their last 15 contests. Defenseman Tyson Barrie also scored to increase his point streak to a career high-tying four games and fellow defenseman Erik Johnson notched a season-high three assists in the rout.

Semyon Varlamov, who had an assist on MacKinnon’s tally, turned aside 27 shots to improve to 12-1-1 in his last 14 starts. Jhonas Enroth finished with 10 saves in relief of Ryan Miller (22 saves) as the Sabres fell for the eighth time in 10 games (2-5-3).

Colorado jumped out of the blocks in a hurry as Barrie chipped a backhander from along the goal line over the shoulder of Miller at 7:37 of the first period. McGinn doubled the advantage over four minutes later by redirecting Johnson’s pass past Miller before Landeskog tapped home MacKinnon’s centering feed at the doorstep 58 seconds later.

Cliche gave the Avalanche a 4-0 lead at 6:05 into the second period after cleaning up the rebound of Patrick Bordeleau’s shot from the slot. Matt D‘Agostini scored from in front, but MacKinnon netted his 20th goal with 3 1/2 minutes remaining in the session to pull into a tie for the team lead with Ryan O‘Reilly.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado hasn’t lost to Buffalo since dropping a 6-4 decision on Dec. 4, 2005. ... LW Cody McLeod fought Sabres C Zenon Konopka early in the third period to increase his penalty minutes to 953, moving ahead of Adam Foote for most in Avalanche history. ... Landeskog has recorded two goals and five assists during his point streak and Barrie has tallied twice and set up three others during his stretch. ... MacKinnon has five goals and six assists in his last seven games.