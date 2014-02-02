(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

Avalanche 7, Sabres 1: Jamie McGinn collected two goals and an assist and captain Gabriel Landeskog also scored twice to extend his point streak to five games as host Colorado cruised to its seventh consecutive victory over Buffalo.

Rookie Nathan MacKinnon netted a goal and set up two others while Marc-Andre Cliche recorded his first NHL tally for the red-hot Avalanche, who improved to 11-3-1 in their last 15 contests. Defenseman Tyson Barrie also scored to stretch his point streak to a career high-tying four games and fellow defenseman Erik Johnson collected a season-best three assists in the rout.

Semyon Varlamov, who notched an assist on MacKinnon’s tally, turned aside 27 shots in improving to 12-1-1 in his last 14 starts. Jhonas Enroth made 10 saves in the third period after Ryan Miller allowed five goals on 27 shots over 40 minutes as the Sabres fell for the eighth time in 10 games (2-5-3).

Colorado jumped out of the blocks in a hurry as Barrie chipped a backhander from along the end line over the shoulder of Miller at 7:37 of the first period. McGinn doubled the advantage just over four minutes later by redirecting Johnson’s pass past Miller during a power play before Landeskog tapped home MacKinnon’s centering feed from the doorstep 58 seconds afterward.

Cliche gave the Avalanche a 4-0 lead at 6:05 of the second period by cleaning up the rebound of Patrick Bordeleau’s shot from the slot. Matt D‘Agostini scored a power-play goal from in front to get Buffalo on the board, but MacKinnon answered during a man advantage with his 20th goal with 3 1/2 minutes remaining in the session to pull into a tie for the team lead with Ryan O‘Reilly and restore the four-goal cushion.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado hasn’t lost to Buffalo since dropping a 6-4 decision on Dec. 4, 2005. ... LW Cody McLeod fought Sabres C Zenon Konopka early in the third period to increase his career penalty-minute total to 953, moving ahead of Adam Foote for most in Avalanche history. ... Landeskog has recorded two goals and five assists during his point streak while Barrie has tallied twice and set up three scores during his stretch. ... MacKinnon has registered five goals and six assists in his last seven games.