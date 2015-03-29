Iginla’s big night helps Avalanche hold off Sabres

DENVER -- Jarome Iginla keeps passing NHL legends but the Colorado Avalanche right winger doesn’t want to pay attention to his growing legacy.

Until his team is mathematically eliminated from the playoffs he is focusing on staying alive.

The Avalanche did Saturday night as Iginla had three assists while center Matt Duchene added a goal and an assist in a 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

“That’s all we can do,” Iginla said. “We know it’ll take some great breaks and nice bounces to get in but we’re going to try to our part. Ultimately, we just have to keep battling in our games.”

The win allowed the Avalanche to cling to hopes of a miracle run to the postseason. Colorado sits eight points out of the last wild card spot with seven games remaining but would have to leapfrog four teams to reach the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Centers John Mitchell and Marc-Andre Cliche also scored while defenseman Tyson Barrie and Brad Stuart had goals for the Avalanche. Goaltender Semyon Varlamov had 35 saves as Colorado swept the season series from Buffalo and beat the Sabres for the ninth straight time.

Iginla’s three assists gives him 1,222 career points and moved him ahead of Montreal Canadiens Hall of Famer Jean Beliveau into 40th place on the NHL?s all-time scoring list. He has spent his first season in Colorado moving up the NHL ladder in goals and assists, but he’s more concerned with winning games than checking his progress.

“Right now I don’t know where I‘m at, it’s really about the season or going game to game,” he said. “Maybe in the summer you look but I do think that’s cool. It’s a great honor.”

Defenseman Andrej Meszaros scored twice and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who have lost five straight.

The Avalanche started slow but still took a 2-0 lead on two quick goals midway through the first period. Cliche opened the scoring with his second goal at 10:47 of the first when his shot went over Lindback’s left shoulder.

Mitchell scored his 10th of the season just 32 seconds later when he deflected Duchene’s shot past Lindback.

“We didn’t start the way we wanted to and caught us a little flat-footed,” Buffalo coach Ted Nolan said. “They have high-end skill guys on their team. We had a bad line change on the first goal, the second goal we had three guys behind the goal line.”

Lindback gave way to Hackett to start the second period and the Avalanche scored two more goals in the first seven minutes.

Barrie made it 3-0 when he got a drop pass from center Ryan O‘Reilly and beat Hackett with a shot into the top right corner at 3:29. It was his 12th of the season and the 100th point of his career.

Duchene made it 4-0 at 6:56 with a shot in the slot. It was his 19th goal of the season.

Meszaros spoiled the shutout at 3:08 of the third. After Stuart made it 5-1 just 1:40 later, Meszaros scored again at 5:29 and Ristolainen made it 5-3 with his seventh goal just over three minutes later.

“The first goal I tried to shoot, but someone was right there and I didn’t want to hit him, so I tried to go around him,” Meszaros said. “The second I just shot it and it went in. That’s what you have to do if you want to score goals.”

The Sabres pulled Hackett with 2:15 remaining but the Avalanche held on despite playing their fourth game in six nights.

It’s not the type of third period we’d like to see but if you look at the schedule, I‘m not surprised to see that,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy said.

NOTES: Avalanche D Erik Johnson is taking part in practices but is still out. Johnson had knee surgery Jan. 26 and has missed 27 games. ... Sabres C Tyler Ennis did not play due to a left shoulder injury suffered Thursday in an overtime loss against the Arizona Coyotes. ... Ennis is Buffalo’s leader in goals (19) and points (23). It was just his third missed game this year. ... The Sabres recalled C Tim Schaller from Rochester of the AHL.