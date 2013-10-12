Preview: Sabres at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are going through the typical rigors endured by a defending Stanley Cup champion, receiving the best shot from every opponent. The Blackhawks avoided a third straight defeat in their third consecutive one-goal contest - all 3-2 decisions - with a hard-fought victory Friday over the New York Islanders. Chicago figures to have an easier time when it hosts the reeling Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

While last season’s historic 21-0-3 start is becoming a distant memory for the Blackhawks, they still appear light years ahead of the Sabres - one of only two winless teams in the league. Buffalo has managed only five goals in five games and is coming off a lackluster 4-1 home loss to Columbus. “We come into a game and we’re squeezing our sticks,” defenseman Mike Weber said. “We just got to find a way to get that hesitation out of our game, just play hockey.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NHLN, MSG (Buffalo), WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE SABRES (0-4-1): Buffalo received a setback off the ice on Friday, when forward Patrick Kaleta was suspended for an elbow to the head of Columbus’ Jack Johnson on Thursday. Kaleta is scheduled for in-person hearing on Tuesday and could be staring at a lengthy punishment given his history as a repeat offender. Kaleta received a five-game suspension last season for an “extremely dangerous” hit on Brad Richards and was banned four games in 2011 for a head-butting incident.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (2-1-1): Chicago combined a mix of experience and youth to edge the Islanders, getting 17 saves from 40-year-old Nikolai Khabibulin and the first career goal from rookie Joakim Nordstrom, 21. Khabibulin ended a 10-year drought against the Islanders dating to November 2003, but he had to share top billing with Nordstrom, who was playing in his fourth game. “It felt really good,” Nordstrom said. “I kind of exploded inside.”

OVERTIME

1. Blackhawks G Corey Crawford has won both career starts against Buffalo, giving up five goals.

2. The Sabres are closing in on the worst starts in franchise history - 0-4-3 in 1990-91 and 0-5-2 in 1999-00.

3. Buffalo’s Thomas Vanek needs one goal to move past Craig Ramsay (252) and into sole possession for fifth on the team’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Islanders 1