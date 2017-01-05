Preview: Sabres at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are sputtering through their worst stretch of the season but have an opportune chance to turn things around when they open a four-game homestand against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. Chicago still holds a slight edge atop the Central Division despite dropping five of its last six games (1-4-1).

The Blackhawks lost for the third time in as many appearances in the Winter Classic, falling to St. Louis 4-1 in the NHL’s annual outdoor showcase game on Monday. The scoring woes continued for Chicago, which was limited to one goal for the third time in five games. The Sabres were in a tailspin of their own, dropping six of seven (1-4-2) before posting an impressive 4-1 road win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. “We just played a simple game for 60 minutes,” said Buffalo center Jack Eichel, who sounded off on the team’s shortcomings Sunday. “At times this season we’ve gotten away from our game too much.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. NBC Sports Network

ABOUT THE SABRES (14-15-8): Center Ryan O‘Reilly was expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks following an emergency appendectomy on Christmas Day, but he was back at practice Wednesday. Coach Dan Bylsma said he was ”pleasantly shocked“ by the return of O‘Reilly, who still needs to receive medical clearance to play Thursday. “I want to play tomorrow, I know I can,” O‘Reilly said. “I might be a little rusty, but I feel I’m ready to get back and can still be effective.”

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (23-12-5): Chicago’s recent offensive swoon coincided with an upper-body injury to veteran forward Marian Hossa, who is expected back in the lineup Thursday after sitting out the past five games. “He’s a huge part of our team offensively and defensively,” defenseman Duncan Keith said. “He’s just a powerful player.” Hossa, who will turn 38 on Jan. 12, is tied with Artem Anisimov for the team lead with 16 goals -- three more than he had in 64 games last season.

OVERTIME

1. Hossa is tied with Pierre Turgeon for 37th on the all-time goals list with 515.

2. Sabres D Jake McCabe (hand) missed practice Wednesday but Bylsma expected him to play against Chicago.

3. The Blackhawks recalled F Spencer Abbott from Rockford of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Sabres 2