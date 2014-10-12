Blackhawks score four in final period to defeat Sabres

CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford remembered a familiar saying when he saw Buffalo Sabres left winger Nicolas Deslauriers storming toward him on a breakaway Saturday.

“We say, ‘Close the gap,’ ” Crawford said. “I got a good read. I read that he was shooting there, and I was able to close it up pretty quick.”

Gap closed. Game won.

Crawford’s save preserved a tie score late in the second period, and the Blackhawks erupted for four goals in the third period to beat the Sabres, 6-2, in front of 22,012 fans at the United Center. Patrick Kane scored the go-ahead goal with 14:02 remaining in the third period for the Hawks, and Marian Hossa, Patrick Sharp and Daniel Carcillo each scored to pad the lead.

The Blackhawks (2-0-0) squandered a two-goal lead in the first period but recovered to beat the Sabres (0-2-0), who were outshot by a margin of 47-23. Crawford stopped 21 saves to post his second consecutive win. Sabres goaltender Jhonas Enroth made 41 saves in the loss.

The Sabres dropped their sixth consecutive game against the Blackhawks. Buffalo has not beaten Chicago since Dec. 11, 2009.

“Old habits are hard to break,” Buffalo coach Ted Nolan said. “It looked like we were content to keep it close, and in the third period, their star players turned it up a notch and we didn‘t.”

For much of the game, it appeared as if the Sabres could break the habit. They rallied from a 2-0 deficit with goals by center Zemgus Girgensons and center Tyler Ennis, and they killed the Blackhawks’ first three power plays to frustrate a sellout crowd of 22,012.

But the game unraveled in the third period.

“We sat back,” Ennis said. “When you’re tentative, you’re going to lose. We’ve got to shore things up for sure defensively, but you’ve got to be competitive. You’ve got to go out there and compete.”

Thanks to Crawford’s breakaway save, the score remained tied 2-2 entering the third period when Kane fired a one-timer past Enroth. Kane took a pass from center Andrew Shaw along the boards and snapped a low shot for his first goal of the season.

Chicago’s line of Kane, Shaw and Brandon Saad combined for two goals and five assists. Kane and Shaw each tallied a goal and an assist, while Saad notched three assists.

“They’re good,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. “I think we saw that last year, and I think they like playing with one another.”

Hossa followed Kane’s go-ahead goal with a short-handed goal with 9:57 remaining in the third period to make it 4-2, and Sharp added a power-play goal with 6:44 remaining to increase the lead to 5-2.

Chicago right winger Daniel Carcillo capped the scoring with 2:37 remaining.

All told, Buffalo allowed 76 shot attempts. Forty-seven shots made it on goal, while Sabres players blocked 17 shots and 12 other shot attempts by the Blackhawks missed the net.

“We had a lot of shots,” Saad said. “We played pretty well. We still gave up some chances, so we’ve got to tighten that up, but we’re happy with our offensive play.”

The Blackhawks opened the scoring 59 seconds into the first period when Shaw deflected a shot past Enroth. Shaw beat Enroth glove side with the redirection, which followed a shot from the blue line by Hawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson.

Less than two minutes later, the Blackhawks increased their lead to 2-0 when defenseman Duncan Keith snapped a shot from the high slot. Keith’s shot deflected off a Buffalo stick and fluttered past Enroth’s glove side.

Girgensons sliced the deficit to 2-1 when he sprinted down the ice on a three-on-two rush and punched a rebound past Crawford with 12:43 remaining in the first period. The score marked two goals in as many games for Girgensons, a speedy 20-year-old who has drawn the praise of Sabres coach Ted Nolan.

Ennis evened the score at 2-2 with a short-handed goal on a breakaway with 1:20 remaining in the first period. Ennis’ breakaway followed a giveaway by Blackhawks center Brad Richards, whose pass in the offensive zone was intercepted by Sabres right winger Drew Stafford and pushed up ice to Ennis for the tying goal.

NOTES: Blackhawks LW Kris Versteeg (lower body) and D Michael Rozsival (upper body) missed their second consecutive games. ... Buffalo coach Ted Nolan tinkered with his lines, pairing C Sam Reinhart with LW Marcus Foligno and RW Chris Stewart. Meanwhile, Sabres C Zemgus Girgensons anchored a line with LW Cody Hodgson and RW Brian Gionta. ... Blackhawks D Trevor Van Riemsdyk made his United Center debut two days after playing in his first NHL game at Dallas. ... The Blackhawks and Sabres will face off again April 3 in Buffalo in the only other meeting.