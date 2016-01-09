Danault’s first career goal lifts Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks rookie center Phillip Danault could sense he was getting closer to scoring his first career NHL goal the past few weeks.

Danault had some quality chances as of late, but just couldn’t find the finishing touch. He located that Friday, and it proved to be the difference for the Blackhawks.

Danault’s first career NHL goal was also the game-winner as the Blackhawks defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 at the United Center on Friday.

With the game tied 1-1 in the third period, Danault carried the puck into the offensive zone with speed. He shot while on the move from the left circle, and the puck flew past Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson and into the left side of the net at 15:01. Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

“Honestly the last three or four games I felt like it was coming,” said Danault, who was playing in his 12th career NHL game. “As you shoot more and they make saves, you say, ‘What’s going on?’ It ended up going in today and it feels great.”

The Blackhawks (26-13-4) extended their winning streak to a season-high six games. They pulled within six points of the Dallas Stars for first place in the Central Division.

The Sabres (15-22-4) had their losing streak pushed to six games - all in regulation. They have lost their last nine games to the Blackhawks dating back to the 2009-10 season. The Sabres haven’t won in Chicago since Jan. 10, 2007.

Blackhawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson scored the first goal with a shot from the slot at 18:26 of the first period. The play was set up when defenseman Erik Gustafsson faked a shot from near the blue line and passed the puck to Hjalmarsson as he was skating into the offensive zone.

Gustafsson, a rookie, has impressed Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville since being recalled from the AHL last month.

”He makes plays in the offensive zone like skilled forwards do, and that adds to our team game,“ Quenneville said of Gustafsson. ”Whether it’s possession or strength and scoring chances, he can generate like he did with the play on the first goal.‘’

Sabres center Ryan O‘Reilly evened the game at 11:37 of the third period. He scored in front of the net off a pass from left winger Jamie McGinn. O‘Reilly has 17 points, including six goals, in his last 18 games against the Blackhawks.

While the Sabres’ woes continued, Buffalo coach Dan Bylsma liked how his team has kept on battling.

“We had our best opportunities in the first period, but you stick with it,” Bylsma said. “Our guys have done that repeatedly. You stick with the game and we did. It’s just a difficult to come at the bad end of that one.”

Johnson kept the Sabres in the game throughout the evening. He made 11 saves in the first period, 18 in the second and 13 in the third. He finished with 42 saves.

“Both goalies have been outstanding for us, giving us a chance to win every game,” O‘Reilly said. “Without having them both play like that it would’ve been a much different outcome. They would’ve blown us out. We have to help them out more and score.”

Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford made 28 saves on 29 shots. He has won his last four starts.

Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane, who leads the league with 60 points, had a five-game point streak snapped. He was close to scoring a few times throughout the game among his game-high nine shots on goal.

Friday marked the final regular-season meeting between the Blackhawks and Sabres this season. The Blackhawks defeated the Sabres 3-2 in a shootout on Dec. 19.

NOTES: The NHL announced that Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews had the No. 1-selling jersey in 2015 and RW Patrick Kane was No. 2. ... LW Richard Panik could report to the Blackhawks on Sunday, according to coach Joel Quenneville. Panik has had a visa issue since being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 3. ... Sabres G Robin Lehner played in his first AHL game for Rochester while on a conditioning assignment. He’s expected to play three to four games before returning to the Sabres. ... Sabres D Carlo Colaiacovo was scratched after playing against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.