Preview: Sabres at Blue Jackets

The surging Columbus Blue Jackets look to extend their franchise-best winning streak to nine games on Saturday, when they host the slumping Buffalo Sabres. Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 26 shots against his former team as the Blue Jackets celebrated the 1,000th game in franchise history with a 5-2 victory over Philadelphia on Thursday. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner, Bobrovsky also was dominant by stopping all three shootout attempts in last weekend’s 4-3 triumph over Buffalo.

While Columbus has been red-hot, Buffalo’s play has mimicked the ice-cold weather. The Sabres suffered four consecutive 4-3 setbacks - including two via shootout - before falling for a fifth time as they dropped a 5-3 decision to Carolina on Thursday. “We’re finding ways to lose hockey games versus playing ways to win hockey games,” Sabres interim coach Ted Nolan said.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE SABRES (13-29-7): Tyler Ennis has scored three goals and set up four others during his career-best six-game point streak - and notched a pair of assists against the Blue Jackets last Saturday. Ennis was absent from Friday’s practice with what Nolan deemed a “maintenance day” but is expected to face Columbus. Cody Hodgson joined Ennis by scoring against the Hurricanes and has recorded three goals and three assists in six games since returning from an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (26-20-4): Brandon Dubinsky has collected a goal and an assist in two of his last three contests overall and has scored in both meetings with Buffalo this season. Linemate Matt Calvert also has fared well, scoring the go-ahead goal in the second period before setting up Dubinsky for the eventual game-winner versus the Flyers. Bobrovsky has been tabbed the starter Saturday as he has defeated Buffalo twice this season and is 4-1-1 against the Sabres over his career.

OVERTIME

1. Former Blue Jacket enforcer Zenon Konopka notched an assist on Thursday for his first point in seven games with the Sabres.

2. Buffalo G Ryan Miller has dropped four of six (2-3-1) meetings with Columbus - including both this season.

3. Unrestricted free agent Vinny Prospal retired on Friday, one year removed from finishing as the Blue Jackets’ top point scorer with 12 goals and 18 assists.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Sabres 2