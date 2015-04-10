Preview: Sabres at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets look to extend their point streak to a franchise high-tying 12 games when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. The Blue Jackets breezed to a 5-0 victory over Toronto on Wednesday, two days after seeing their club-best nine-game winning streak come to a halt with a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers.

Columbus has emerged victorious in five straight contests at home while improving to 10-0-1 in its last 11, with Todd Richards moving into a tie with Ken Hitchcock for the franchise lead with 125 coaching wins. Brandon Dubinsky has played a pivotal role in the Blue Jackets’ success of late, setting up a pair of tallies versus the Maple Leafs to extend his point streak to six games (three goals, six assists). For its part, Buffalo posted its third win in five contests with a 4-3 triumph over Carolina on Monday. Tyler Ennis netted his team-leading 20th goal and added an assist in the victory.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE SABRES (23-49-8): Although his team has been long removed from postseason contention, Ennis insists there’s plenty of motivation for Buffalo to finish the campaign on a high note. “We want to play spoiler and we want to compete,” said Ennis, who resides one goal shy of matching his career high from last season. “There are guys playing for jobs and everyone wants to get better. That’s how you have to look at these last two games.”

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (40-35-5): Artem Anisimov scored versus Toronto to extend his point streak to four games, during which he has recorded one tally and three assists. The 26-year-old Russian also scored in the Blue Jackets’ 3-1 victory over the Sabres on Oct. 9. Buffalo native Nick Foligno also has been on a tear, recording points in seven of his last eight games - with five goals and four assists in that stretch.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus last won six in a row at home from Dec. 26, 2007-Jan. 15, 2008.

2. Buffalo captain Brian Gionta scored and set up a goal on Monday, giving him five tallies and nine assists in his last 12 games.

3. The Blue Jackets have killed off all 12 short-handed situations in their last four contests.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Sabres 3