The Columbus Blue Jackets are embroiled in a three-team battle for second place in the Metropolitan Division but they remain in striking distance of NHL-leading Washington with 17 games remaining in the regular season. Columbus looks to inch up the standings when it hosts the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night in the first leg of a home-and-home series.

"Let's go for it, that's my thought," captain Nick Foligno said of pursuing the No. 1 overall seed. "If we don't get it, it's not the end of the world, but it pushes you to try to be that team that chases Washington." The Blue Jackets are 5-1-1 since their league-mandated bye after sweeping a home-and-home set from New Jersey with a pair of shutout victories. In fact, Columbus has registered four shutouts since returning from the mini-break and one of its losses was a 1-0 setback in overtime at Montreal. Buffalo, buried in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, is fading from the playoff picture following three straight losses and seven defeats in the last eight games (1-5-2).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG-B (Buffalo), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE SABRES (27-28-12): Making up ground in the postseason race is a daunting task for Buffalo, which faces a four-game road trip starting on the West Coast following the back-to-back against Columbus. "It's going to be a challenge for the group," coach Dan Bylsma acknowledged after Tuesday's 6-3 home loss to Philadelphia. "We've got to decide how we're going to come back here and play these last 15." Jack Eichel remains on a tear with five goals and 11 assists during an 11-game point streak.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (42-17-6): Sergei Bobrovsky has registered three straight shutouts after blanking the Devils twice. He is within 19 minutes, 28 seconds of tying Steve Mason's franchise record (199:28) for the longest scoreless streak. "I don't think we've given up a lot of chances during these games," coach John Tortorella said. "But there's been some really good chances where we've had breakdowns, and Bob's made key saves. The timing of his saves has been very important for us."

OVERTIME

1. Sabres F Evander Kane has 10 goals in his last 14 games overall and four in eight career games versus Columbus.

2. Blue Jackets F Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored in back-to-back games.

3. Columbus and Buffalo have split the past eight meetings, with the road team winning six times.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 5, Sabres 2