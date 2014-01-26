Sabres upset streaking Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As the NHL’s worst club, the Buffalo Sabres don’t have much to play for the rest of this season -- except their pride.

The Sabres got 36 saves from goaltender Ryan Miller, and defenseman Christian Ehrhoff and left winger Marcus Foligno scored short-handed goals to push the Sabres to a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday in Nationwide Arena.

The Blue Jackets had won eight straight games.

“They’ve been one of the hottest teams in the NHL this month,” Ehrhoff said. “It feels nice to win, doesn’t matter who it’s against. But it’s a little sweeter being a spoiler.”

Left winger Matt Ellis, center Steve Ott and center Cody Hodgson scored for the Sabres, while Ehrhoff added two assists.

The only scores for Columbus came from their fourth line. Center Derek MacKenzie and left winger Mark Letestu scored.

Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who had won nine straight decisions, was pulled after the Sabres took a 3-1 lead on Foligno’s goal only 3:28 into the second.

Related Coverage Preview: Sabres at Blue Jackets

Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 10 shots. His replacement, Curtis McElhinney, stopped 10 of 11 the rest of the way.

”It’s disappointing,“ MacKenzie said. ”We won eight, but you want to keep winning.

“We had some pretty good breaks along the way in those wins. We know that. But they weren’t there for us tonight. If anything, we had bad breaks, and we couldn’t overcome it.”

Ellis gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead only 2:21 into the game when his attempt to dump the puck into the zone off his backhand was flubbed. The puck fluttered into the corner of the net, just above Bobrovsky’s stick.

The Sabres had scored only one short-handed goal all season, but turned two straight Blue Jackets’ power plays against them.

With only 30 seconds left in the first period, and the game tied at 1, the Blue Jackets coughed up the puck in their own end. Bobrovsky made a soft clearing attempt, but it never left the zone.

Ehrhoff gathered it by the wall and fired a wrister that Bobrovsky misjudged with his glove, allowing it to find the far corner of the net for a 2-1 lead.

It was Ehrhoff’s first short-handed goal in 662 NHL games.

Foligno scored his first in 106 career games early in the second to make it 3-1.

“We just played them seven days ago, so we kind of know what they’re going to do (on the power play),” Sabres coach Ted Nolan said. “But still, you have to have lady luck on your side, and we had that.”

It was 4-1 after Ott’s close-range redirection at 3:51 of the third before the Blue Jackets started to push back.

At 6:21 of the third, MacKenzie set up Letestu off the rush perfectly for a one-timer that beat Miller’s glove to make it 4-2.

Buffalo’s Hodgson scored an empty-net goal with 1:51 remaining to cap the scoring.

The Blue Jackets hadn’t lost a game since Jan. 3, but they couldn’t generate enough traffic in front of Miller.

Also, the Sabres blocked 30 shots, including some that deflected apparent goals out of harm’s way.

“The whole game for me was Ryan Miller,” Nolan said. “He was sensational. When he’s on, you won’t see better goaltending.”

NOTES: New Buffalo general manager Tim Murray told Fox Sports Ohio during the first intermission that none of the players on the Sabres’ roster would be off-limits for trade between now and the March 5 trade deadline. “We’re in last place in the league,” Murray said. “And great players have been traded many times in this league. The trade market will determine who gets moved.” ... The Blue Jackets played the game with only five defensemen. D David Savard, who usually pairs with D Nikita Nikitin, was stricken with an illness overnight, so Columbus recalled D Cody Goloubef from minor-league Springfield. Because of winter storms, however, Goloubef never got closer to Columbus than Philadelphia. ... Sabres LW Ville Leino and RW Drew Stafford left the game with upper-body injuries.