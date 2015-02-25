Sabres earn rare win over Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Nights like this have been few and far between this season for the Buffalo Sabres.

Centers Cody Hodgson and Zemgus Girgensons, defenseman Mark Pysyk and right winger Chris Stewart scored goals, and the Sabres took advantage of a struggling third-string goaltender in a 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

“For us to find the net like that tonight, it was fun to see,” Sabres coach Ted Nolan said.

The Sabres took a 2-0 lead in the first period and added two goals early in the second period, winning for only the seventh time on the road this season.

”The guys had jump, Nolan said. “They wanted to go for the net, they wanted to attack.”

Buffalo goaltender Michal Neuvirth made 45 saves and won for only the second time since Nov. 15. He improved to 5-16-3 on the season.

“We gave everything we had,” Neuvirth said. “We got a couple of bounces in our favor, and we definitely stuck to our game plan. It’s definitely nice to taste a win.”

The Blue Jackets couldn’t overcome the early struggles of rookie goaltender Anton Forsberg, who allowed four goals on his first 14 shots before settling into the game.

Forsberg, elevated to the NHL from the minors when Blue Jackets starter Sergei Bobrovsky injured his groin last month, finished with 27 saves and is now 0-4 to start his NHL career.

”You feel for him,“ Blue Jackets left winger Nick Foligno said. ”For sure, it’s unfortunate.

“But he’s a young goaltender. He’s going to be a great goaltender in this league. You have to move forward. I thought he responded well and finished the game strong, and we could have helped him out more.”

Nolan took exception when a reporter asked if the Sabres took advantage of a young goaltender.

”Every time we win there’s a reason, an excuse why we win,“ Nolan said. ”There are excuses why we lose, too.

“You say ‘Hey, they’ve got a weak goalie and that why we win.’ But a win is a win and we’ll be happy with it.”

Left winger Matt Calvert and defenseman Kevin Connauton scored for the Blue Jackets.

Forsberg let Hodgson’s backhand flipper form 30 feet trickle between his pads at 9:30 and was caught way out of his net when Girgenson’s scored a short-handed goal later in the period.

But the game turned early in the second period.

Calvert scored his 10th goal of the season only 1:18 into the second period, pulling the Blue Jackets to 2-1.

But 42 seconds later, the Sabres regained their two-goal lead when Pysyk beat Forsberg to the glove side from 25 feet.

When the Blue Jackets started parading to the penalty box -- right winger Alexander Wennberg for holding at 2:29 and defenseman David Savard for hooking at 3:06 -- the Sabres had a 5-on-3 power play for 1:24.

They cashed in at 4:30 when Stewart scored on a one-timer from the left circle.

”That’s a big spot in the game right there,“ Neuvirth said. ”They score and they’re feeling good. But we answered right away and kept going. That was a big response for us.

“We did what we had to in the third. No odd-man rushes or breakaways.”

The Blue Jackets outshot Buffalo 18-4 in the third period but not could beat Neuvirth.

The Sabres lost Girgensons in the second period. He hobbled off after getting struck in the right foot by a puck.

“It doesn’t look very good,” Nolan said.

Also, Sabres left winger Tyler Ennis didn’t play in the third period, but Nolan said he’s likely day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

NOTES: The Columbus Dispatch reported that the Blue Jackets are actively pursuing a trade of D James Wisniewski after asking him earlier this month, per the limited no-trade clause in his contract, to provide a list of 10 teams to which he would not accept a trade. Wisniewski was a healthy scratch on Sunday against the New York Rangers, but dressed vs. Buffalo. ... Sabres RW Nicolas Deslauriers missed the morning skate with an illness but dressed. ... Sabres D Nikita Zadorov, who overslept and missed Sunday’s morning skate, was a healthy scratch for a second straight game.