Sabres clinch last with loss to Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A third-period goal by Columbus Blue Jackets right winger Cam Atkinson set off a celebration in two cities last night.

Atkinson broke a 2-2 tie at 10:35 of the third period, helping the Blue Jackets to a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres before 17,855 in Nationwide Arena.

The Blue Jackets earned their sixth consecutive home win in their 2014-15 home finale and continued a torrid stretch of play at season’s end.

“This is fun,” Atkinson said. “This is how it’s supposed to be, and the fans should get to go out on a good note.”

But the Sabres may have won for losing.

The loss secured Buffalo’s place at the bottom of the NHL standings, and guaranteed them the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick at the draft in June.

The top two players available -- Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel -- are considered “generational” talents.

”I don’t care what place you finish in, if you don’t compete you don’t get better,“ Sabres coach Ted Nolan said. ”Most of our guys are doing that, giving us what they’ve got.

“We’ve got a couple who aren‘t, and that’s a problem.”

The Blue Jackets also got goals from left winger Nick Foligno, left winger Matt Calvert and left winger Boone Jenner, whose empty-net goal with 10 seconds remaining capped the scoring.

Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky had 23 saves for his 30th win.

The victory extended the Blue Jackets’ point streak to 12 games (11-0-1), matching a franchise record.

The Jackets haven’t lost in regulation since March 15, which was also their last home defeat.

”We sure didn’t feel like we were doing right by our fans in the early part of the season,“ Foligno said, ”so to put a few wins like this together at the end, maybe it gets us off the hook a little bit.

Maybe it sends us and our fans into the offseason feeling a little better about this team.”

The Sabres got goals from center Mikhail Grigorenko and right winger Brian Gionta, while goaltender Anders Lindback had 32 saves.

The Blue Jackets took a 1-0 lead only 14 seconds into the game, the earliest in a game they scored all season.

Foligno entered the attack zone with plenty of speed, and he ripped a one-timer off a feed from center Brandon Dubinsky that beat Lindback.

The Sabres answered, however, barely two minutes later.

Grigorenko’s slap shot off the rush -- Gionta set him up with a nifty drop pass -- made it 1-1 at 2:25.

The Blue Jackets took a 2-1 lead at 9:35 of the second when Calvert buried a wrister from the left circle.

It marked the fourth straight game in which the Jackets’ fourth line scored.

The Sabres pulled even again, this time on the power play with 59 seconds remaining in the second when Gionta scored.

The game drifted into the third tied at 2, but Atkinson settled matters with an east put-back.

Lindback made the initial save on a slap shot by defenseman Dalton Prout, but the puck kicked off his left pad and shot right to Atkinson.

When Atkinson scored, fans wearing both Blue Jackets’ and Sabres’ sweaters jumped out of their seats.

Jenner capped the scoring when he followed Calvert’s long-range miss with an easy shot.

The Sabres suffered their 50th loss of the season, a franchise record.

But sunny days are forecasted.

“It’s been frustrating,” right winger Brian Gionta said. “Where we sit is not where we want to be. But you can’t look back, you have to look ahead.”

NOTES: Blue Jackets D Fedor Tyutin returned to the lineup after missing two games with a cut atop his left foot, suffered during a game vs. Pittsburgh on April 4. ... Another nasty cut: As the Blue Jackets were rushing off the bench to celebrate a 5-0 win over Toronto on Wednesday, rookie RW Alexander Wennberg’s right skate slit the left wrist of RW Cam Atkinson, a cut that took 10 stitches to close. ... The Sabres recalled D Chad Ruhwadel from minor league Rochester after D Andre Benoit (upper body) was injured.