Lehtera hat trick leads Blues past struggling Sabres

ST. LOUIS -- Even when they were linemates playing in the KHL in Russia, center Jorl Lehtera saw much of the attention, and goals, go to right winger Vladimir Tarasenko.

On Tuesday night, however, it was Lehtera’s turn to be the star.

Lehtera, playing his 14th game in the NHL, recorded the first natural hat trick by a member of the St. Louis Blues since defenseman Al MacInnis on Oct. 12, 1998, in leading the Blues to a 6-1 win over the struggling Buffalo Sabres.

He scored once in the first period and twice in the second, the first two goals coming off drop passes from Tarasenko, who has now scored five goals and added five assists in his last six games.

“I‘m used to passing but now I scored three,” Lehtera said. “I don’t know what happened. Those were like the Soviet Union-style passes he gave me. With him he can do whatever. I‘m going to go there whenever he has the puck because anything can happen. He wanted me to score today.”

Lehtera, who was drafted by the Blues in 2008 but didn’t sign until July 1 this year, completed the hat trick with a short-handed goal off a perfect feed from left winger Jaden Schwartz to give the Blues a 3-0 lead en route to their eighth win in their last nine games.

The line of Tarasenko, Lehtera and Schwartz led the way, scoring 21 of the Blues 39 goals this season, including 14 of the last 21.

The Blues recorded three hat tricks in the first 15 games of the season, one each from Tarasenko, Lehtera and Schwartz, although Schwartz was playing on a different line at the time.

Blues coach Ken Hitchcock has been worried in the past that the Blues were relying too much on that one line for their offense, but he is still happy with how those three are playing.

”They had success because they have skill but they really played the right way,“ Hitchcock said. ”When you play the right way, and have that level of skill, it’s a good thing. The three goals were all plays that they had forced the opposition into turning and having to face the goalie so they lost coverage. That’s the part I‘m happiest about.

“The goals come and go but when you play the right way, like that, it was gratifying for us because they are creating offense doing the things that we are trying to ingrain into the whole group here.”

The Blues did finally get three goals from other players, in the final 3:22 of the game, two by left winger Joakim Lindstrom, after Sabres’ left winger Nicolas Deslauriers was assessed a major penalty and a match penalty for spearing Tarasenko. The other goal came from center David Backes.

Lindstrom, like Hitchcock, is happy to see what the combination of Tarasenko, Lehtera and Schwartz is doing, but he knows the team cannot continue to expect that kind of production every night.

“They’re leading us right now, and competing hard, and they are great to watch,” he said. “In the long run we need all of us in here to contribute and not just rely on them but they have been playing great.”

The Sabres, on the other hand, have not been playing great. They lost their fourth consecutive game and fell to 3-12-2 on the season, the worst record in the league.

The only Buffalo goal came on a power-play 59 seconds into the third period by center Tyler Ennis. It was only the third goal the Sabres have scored this season in 52 man-advantage opportunities.

They out-shot the Blues 15-10 in the first period, but still failed to score during the opening period for the 13th consecutive game.

“It’s one of those things, the way we started was probably one of the best periods that we played so far this season,” said Sabres coach Ted Nolan. “There were some real bright signs. ... I thought we had our moments. We’re still learning and we’re still growing.”

It was the 11th time this season the Sabres have either been shut out or failed to score more than one goal. They have scored the fewest goals in the NHL.

“It’s part of growing, we’ve got to stick with it no matter what’s going on,” said right winger Brian Gionta. “We’re a team that needs confidence early on and we’ve got to find ways to get it behind the goalie.”

NOTES: RW Ryan Reaves was not able to play for the Blues after he was hit on the ankle by a shot during practice on Monday. RW Magnus Paajarvi took his spot in the lineup. ... RW T.J. Oshie skated at the Blues practice Monday and Tuesday but has not been cleared for contact and coach Ken Hitchcock said there is no timetable on when he will be able to play as he recovers from a concussion. ... RW Chris Stewart, who was traded by the Blues to Buffalo last February in the deal for G Ryan Miller, played his first game against his former team. ... LW Magnus Foligno returned to the Sabres’ lineup after missing the last four games because of an upper-body injury. ... The Sabres play in Minnesota on Thursday night while the Blues host Nashville the same night for the second time in five days.