Preview: Sabres at Bruins

Although they reside at the bottom of the Atlantic Division, the Buffalo Sabres have an opportunity to complete a home-and-home sweep of the team that lives in the penthouse. Buffalo vies for a season-high third consecutive victory on Saturday as it visits the Boston Bruins, who have won seven straight contests at TD Garden and boast an 11-0-2 mark in their last 13 home contests. Marcus Foligno recorded his second straight two-point effort versus the Bruins this season by collecting a goal and an assist in the Sabres’ 4-2 triumph on Thursday.

After his questionable tactics in Vancouver put him under fire by both his coach and general manager, Brad Marchand responded by scoring twice in a 74-second span early in the second period for his ninth career two-goal performance. While the production was nice, coach Claude Julien liked the energy Marchand showed in the contest. “I think he was close to his old self (Thursday), and that was nice to see,” Julien said. “... So he got rewarded with a couple of goals and he could have a few more with a little bit of luck. But I liked his game.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE SABRES (9-23-3): Linus Omark will make his Buffalo debut after being acquired from Edmonton on Thursday for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2014 draft. “He’ll take a spot in the lineup,” coach Ted Nolan said. “I‘m not 100 percent sure exactly where we’ll put him yet, but he’ll play (on Saturday).” The 26-year-old Omark led Oklahoma City of the American Hockey League in scoring with 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) and has recorded 30 (eight goals, 22 assists) in parts of three NHL seasons.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (23-10-2): Chad Johnson struggled on Thursday and Tuukka Rask likely will get the call for Boston, which has dropped two of three following a four-game winning streak. The Finn is winless in his last six outings (0-4-1) versus the Sabres after posting a 4-1-0 mark in the previous five decisions. Although appealing a 15-game suspension, Bruins enforcer Shawn Thornton contacted Brooks Orpik and reportedly was apologetic after punching the Pittsburgh defenseman while he was prone on the ice.

OVERTIME

1. Boston killed off 17-of-18 short-handed situations over the last six games.

2. Buffalo C Cody Hodgson suffered an upper-body injury after blocking a shot in Thursday’s contest and is expected to miss from one to three weeks.

3. Bruins LW Milan Lucic, who leads the team with 11 goals, has been held off the scoresheet in each of the last five games.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Sabres 1