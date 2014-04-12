Preview: Sabres at Bruins

The NHL’s best and worst teams meet at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon as the Boston Bruins look to secure the second Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history should they defeat the reeling Buffalo Sabres. The Bruins last finished a season with the most points in 1989-90 but have stumbled to four losses in their last five games. One could understand if the Sabres don’t shed a tear for Boston’s plight, as the cellar-dwelling club has lost five in a row and 16 of its last 18 (2-15-1).

Bruins coach Claude Julien has been doing his best to give several of his key cogs a bit of a rest, as he did with Patrice Bergeron and captain Zdeno Chara in Thursday’s 2-1 shootout loss to Winnipeg. Buffalo also dropped a 2-1 decision to the New York Rangers on Thursday - albeit in regulation - so it sits a cool 64 points shy of Boston in the Atlantic Division standings. Despite the gaudy difference, the teams have split the first four meetings of the season.

ABOUT THE SABRES (21-50-9): Drew Stafford scored his team’s lone goal on Thursday in his return from a four-game absence. Buffalo recalled Connor Knapp from Rochester of the American Hockey League and sent fellow goaltender Andrey Makarov to the Americans. Should Knapp dress for the game, he’ll become the NHL-record ninth netminder to suit up for the Sabres this season.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (53-18-9): Bergeron has scored 10 goals and set up six others during his career-best 12-game point streak but has been held to just two assists against the Sabres this season. David Krejci has showed signs of getting it together as he set up Brad Marchand for Boston’s lone tally on Thursday and is riding a three-game point streak. The 27-year-old Czech has one goal and six assists in his last six contests.

OVERTIME

1. Marchand has collected 11 goals and four assists in 22 career meetings with Buffalo.

2. Sabres D Mike Weber is riding a career high-tying three-game point streak.

3. Both teams wrap up their respective regular seasons on Sunday as Boston visits New Jersey while Buffalo hosts the New York Islanders.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Sabres 1