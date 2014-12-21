Preview: Sabres at Bruins

(Updated: UPDATING: Fixing day of week in first graph)

The Boston Bruins attempt to continue their success against the Buffalo Sabres this season when the Atlantic Division rivals face off at TD Garden on Sunday. Boston won each of the first two meetings between the clubs, both of which took place in Buffalo, as it posted a 4-0 shutout on Oct. 18 before skating to a 3-2 overtime triumph on Oct. 30. The Bruins are coming off their fourth loss in five games, a 2-1 decision at Winnipeg on Friday that concluded a 1-1-1 road trip.

Buffalo has dropped back-to-back games by 5-1 scores after registering four consecutive victories. Johan Larsson scored his first NHL goal on Saturday as the Sabres had their six-game home winning streak snapped and lost at First Niagara Center for just the second time in 10 contests. Buffalo remains in the Atlantic basement but trails Boston by only seven points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE SABRES (13-18-2): With Matt Moulson already out of the lineup due to flu-like symptoms, Buffalo lost both Patrick Kaleta and defenseman Tyler Myers in Saturday’s setback. Kaleta exited with symptoms similar to those of Moulson, while Myers suffered a lower-body injury. Larsson was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League to replace Moulson and provided the Sabres with their only goal.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (16-14-3): Boston has gone 2-5-2 this month and resides in sixth place in the Atlantic, just one point ahead of Ottawa. Milan Lucic’s struggles have continued as the rugged left wing has scored just one goal in his last nine games. Tuukka Rask has had his problems against the Sabres, going 2-4-1 with a 3.28 goals-against average in his last eight starts versus Buffalo.

OVERTIME

1. Boston is 1-for-29 on the power play over its last 15 contests.

2. Buffalo G Jhonas Enroth is 9-3-0 with a 2.37 goals-against average in his last 12 appearances despite allowing 14 goals in his last four contests.

3. The Bruins assigned D Joe Morrow to Providence of the AHL.

PREDICTION: Bruins 5, Sabres 2